Our report

Uniper has published an annual Sustainability Report for each year since 2016, when we became an independent company. This is therefore our eighth Sustainability Report. It is available in English and German. It presents information about our most material sustainability topics, how we manage them, and what we achieved in the reporting period. The reporting period is the calendar year 2023.

Majority shareholders

The majority shareholder of Uniper SE is the Federal Republic of Germany, with a 99.12% stake in Uniper. This was the result of the financial stabilization pack- age, which totaled around €13.5 billion and the acquisition of the Uniper share package from Fortum.

This report's description of our materiality assessment and management approach reflects the Global Reporting Initiative's standards (GRI). The report uses GRI indicators to disclose information on selected issues; their use is referenced in each instance. We are working toward reporting 100% in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core Option to provide our stakeholders with an even more comprehensive overview. The sections of this report that fulfill a GRI standard are identified with the corresponding standard in the GRI Index, which is published together with this report on the Uniper website.

Uniper's material issues have been clustered into three impact areas: Planet, People & Society, and Responsible Governance. This report is structured according to these three impact areas.

This Sustainability Report is published as a PDF, which can be downloaded from our website. Uniper also reports on its sustainability progress in interim quarterly reporting.

This report supersedes the Uniper Sustainability Report 2022.