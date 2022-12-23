Advanced search
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:18 2022-12-23 am EST
2.613 EUR   -10.39%
09:04aUniper CEO: complete repayment of billions in state aid 'ambitious'
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/22Uniper, Masdar Team Up To Launch Green Hydrogen Plant In UAE By 2026
MT
Uniper CEO: complete repayment of billions in state aid 'ambitious'

12/23/2022 | 09:04am EST
Uniper CEO Maubach addresses the media in Duesseldorf

BERLIN (Reuters) - Uniper Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach is sceptical that the embattled German utility will be able to repay billions of euros in state aid in full, according to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

This would be "a very ambitious goal," Maubach told the paper in comments set to be published on Sunday.

He said that since the beginning of December, daily losses have been close to 70 million euros ($74 million), with the last few days coming in slightly below that figure.

Germany completed the nationalization of Uniper earlier this week after the European Commission approved a 34.5 billion euro recapitalisation plan and Uniper shareholders also gave the green light.

The country's biggest gas company has seen heavy losses for months because it has been forced to find expensive replacements for missing gas supply from Russia.

($1 = 0.9432 euros)

(Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 185 B 185 B
Net income 2022 -6 837 M -7 244 M -7 244 M
Net Debt 2022 2 747 M 2 910 M 2 910 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 789 M 15 670 M 15 670 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 11 209
Free-Float 0,97%
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-93.02%15 670
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY162.88%106 226
SEMPRA ENERGY18.49%49 363
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.60%47 538
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.87%43 919
ENGIE4.61%34 942