Introduction

About Uniper

Uniper is one of Europe's largest integrated power and gas companies with a strong portfolio of assets, sites, and competencies. With more than 7,000 people Uniper is operating around 22.5 GW of power generation capacity in Europe and providing power, heat, and gas to industrial enterprises and municipalities in a reliable and flexible way. While Uniper has a strong focus on its core markets in Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Sweden, its commodity trading activities make Uniper a truly global energy company. All of this is indispensable for today's energy system and will remain so in the future. Uniper's role is essential to the vitality of the energy system, and Uniper wants to expand and develop its core competencies in power and gas for its more than 1,000 customers, grid operators, and the broader markets. Together with its customers and partners Uniper will gradually decarbonize its energy supply over time. Uniper's businesses have two main missions: ensuring security of supply and accelerating the energy transition towards net zero.

The core element of Uniper's strategy is its commitment to transforming its gas-fired power plant fleet, phasing out coal-fired gener- ation, growing in renewable power, repurposing its sites to support a just transition and continuing to reshape its commodity portfolio to support the long-term development of a hydrogen economy.

With its diverse portfolio and its vast experience of managing energy infrastructure, combined with the expertise of its people, Uniper is on track to execute its corporate strategy that sets the ambition level for its transition journey. Delivering its corporate strategy ensures that Uniper offers a flexible, balanced, and yet bespoke energy supply for its customers, partners and the broader market. This is all part of the ambition to be carbon-neutral across its entire business by 2040.