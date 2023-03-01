Advanced search
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
2023-03-01
2.752 EUR   +0.36%
10:23aUniper : Final acceptance audit of Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal successful
PU
09:46aJutta Donges and Holger Kreetz start positions in Uniper Board of Management, Klaus-Dieter Maubach leaves company
AQ
07:42aUniper Supervisory Board: Eon manager Lewis to become CEO
DP
Uniper : Final acceptance audit of Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal successful

03/01/2023
On February 28, 2023, the final acceptance audit took place at the Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal by the responsible authorities under the leadership of the Oldenburg State Trade Supervisory Office (GAA Oldenburg). This final acceptance is stipulated in the BImSchG approval notice (BImSchG = Federal Immission Control Act) dated December 16, 2022.

Acceptance took place without any objections.

With the successful completion of this final step, the Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal in Voslapper Groden has now commenced regular operations as of today, March 1, 2023.

The facility was built by Uniper in record time and became the first German LNG import terminal to start operations on December 21, 2022, initially in trial operation. Since then, one LNG tanker is unloaded every week and the liquefied natural gas (LNG) is regasified at the FSRU "Höegh Esperanza" and injected into the natural gas grid from there.

It is currently the only LNG import terminal that contributes reliably and with significant volumes of natural gas to the security of supply in Germany. Around six percent of Germany's gas demand can be met via the terminal. Uniper, as the installer and operator of the terminal, will continue to play a key role in ensuring that there are no gas shortages in Germany in the future, especially in the coming winter of 2023/24.

Since the start of commercial operation on January 15, 2023, the federal government company, Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), has assumed the role of plant operator and permit holder. LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven GmbH (LTeW) has taken over the task of technical and commercial management of the LNG terminal on behalf of DET.

Future information will be provided by LTeW GmbH.

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 15:20:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 213 B 226 B 226 B
Net income 2023 -2 691 M -2 857 M -2 857 M
Net Debt 2023 8 881 M 9 428 M 9 428 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,91x
Yield 2023 5,03%
Capitalization 22 840 M 24 246 M 24 246 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 717
Free-Float 0,97%
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Blades Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE5.95%24 246
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-1.75%103 162
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.71%48 668
SEMPRA ENERGY0.22%47 137
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.07%46 679
ENGIE3.35%35 556