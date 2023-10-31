Announced yesterday at the US - German Hydrogen Conference in Berlin, Uniper and First Ammonia are working together to deliver green ammonia to Uniper as part of a global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for ammonia consumers. Each 100MW module will initially produce up to 100,000MTPA of green ammonia. This is the equivalent to 180,000-240,000MT of CO₂ avoided per annum when compared to grey ammonia. This zero-carbon ammonia will help Uniper accelerate the energy transition for its customers, Germany, and the wider European market. The plant deploys a unique Power to Ammonia concept based on the integration of the high temperature solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) with the exothermic ammonia synthesis process.

"We are excited to partner with Uniper to deliver green ammonia to the global market from our 100% carbon-free, innovative flagship project in Texas. This groundbreaking project brings together Texan renewable electricity with the flexibility of cutting-edge electrolyzers from our technology partner Topsoe in Denmark, the local knowledge and support of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, and now the global perspective of Uniper as a front runner in the transition towards greener gases. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Uniper."First Ammonia's CEO, Joel Moser said.

Uniper's Chief Commercial Officer Carsten Poppinga says:"Our focus on greener gases will allow Uniper's customers to switch from carbon-intensive ammonia to green and blue ammonia and thus avoiding a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions. The planned cooperation with First Ammonia and their technology partner Topsoe is a further and novel step into securing a diversified, flexible, and optimal supply of renewable molecules for North America and Europe. With our pioneering project development, our near-term goal is to become a supplier of choice for the industries using ammonia as a feedstock. Next to engaging in a range of global clean ammonia projects Uniper is actively pursuing projects to develop ammonia landing terminals and related infrastructure in European ports including at its German terminal in Wilhelmshaven. "

About First Ammonia

First Ammonia is developing the world's first modular, commercial-scale plants to produce green ammonia from intermittent renewable energy using efficient SOEC technology. First Ammonia has secured a supply of 5GW of electrolyzers from Topsoe with the world's largest ever electrolyzer capacity reservation agreement. First Ammonia is acquiring project sites around the world with access to low-cost, surplus renewable energy. Green ammonia will play a central role in the decarbonization of agriculture, chemicals, power generation and storage, and transportation as a renewable energy-based fuel that is carbon-free end to end. Headquartered in New York, First Ammonia will operate production facilities on five continents, with the help of our engineering and project development team that spans First Ammonia offices in Houston-Texas, Berlin-Germany, and Copenhagen-Denmark.