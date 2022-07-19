Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Uniper SE
  News
  Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:56 2022-07-19 am EDT
10.49 EUR   +11.01%
11:37aUniper, German Industrial Stocks Rise on Nord Stream Restart Speculation
DJ
08:45aUniper takes further steps to secure liquidity, negotiations on stabilization measures continue
AQ
08:27aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : To stick or not to stick with defensive stocks? That is the question
Uniper, German Industrial Stocks Rise on Nord Stream Restart Speculation

07/19/2022 | 11:37am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

Uniper SE and industrial stocks in Germany trade higher on Tuesday after a media report that Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream pipeline are seen restarting on time.

At 1503 GMT, Uniper was up 11.4% at EUR10.55. Stocks in energy-intensive sectors such as steelmaking, chemicals and industrial manufacturers also moved higher. Siemens AG's shares were up 5.2%, while Wacker Chemie AG was up 5.3%. Thyssenkrupp AG and BASF SE were up 4.5% and 4.7%, respectively.

The Nord Stream pipeline, which connects Russia's Siberian gas fields with Germany under the Baltic Sea, is expected to resume operations on Thursday following 10 days of annual maintenance, but at less than its capacity of some 160 million cubic meters a day, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Before maintenance works began, Moscow had already cut deliveries on the pipeline to 40% of its capacity.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials said the European Union is working on contingency plans in case Nord Stream won't resume operations, but that it is still unclear whether gas shipments to Germany will resume when scheduled maintenance ends this week.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1136ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 4.60% 44.685 Delayed Quote.-30.85%
SIEMENS AG 4.53% 105.78 Delayed Quote.-33.72%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 4.11% 5.618 Delayed Quote.-44.28%
UNIPER SE 10.11% 10.4 Delayed Quote.-77.40%
WACKER CHEMIE AG 5.00% 141.65 Delayed Quote.2.51%
Financials
Sales 2022 132 B 134 B 134 B
Net income 2022 742 M 755 M 755 M
Net Debt 2022 861 M 876 M 876 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,65x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 3 456 M 3 515 M 3 515 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 11 319
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9,45 €
Average target price 24,82 €
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-77.40%3 515
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.41%48 424
SEMPRA ENERGY12.91%46 945
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE3.53%38 843
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-8.33%37 034
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-9.26%29 985