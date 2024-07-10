Liquid Wind eFuel facility_Illustration-min Liquid Wind eFuel facility

Düsseldorf, 10 July 2024 | 15:00 Europe/Berlin

Liquid Wind and Uniper enter into strategic partnership to accelerate the development of eFuels

July 10, 2024-Liquid Wind and Uniper announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement, to further accelerate the development of eFuel facilities to produce fossil-free eMethanol. The partnership will leverage the companies' strengths and competencies, to drive commercial-scale development of eFuel facilities, while reducing costs and risks and developing the supply chain. As part of the collaboration, Liquid Wind and Uniper will execute and evaluate opportunities to work together on plant development, power supply and the off-take of eMethanol to complement Liquid Wind's ongoing development business. As a leading European energy company, Uniper sees the large-scale production of eFuel plants as essential to the ongoing transformation to a low-carbon society. As part of the collaboration, Liquid Wind could be contracted to provide development services for Uniper's future eFuel plants. In return, Uniper could also have the opportunity to supply the plants with fossil-free electricity and also procure eMethanol for commercial distribution. The partnership supports Liquid Wind's market strategy to develop, operate and expand eFuel plants globally.

" Decarbonization requires committed collaboration across the value chain to reach the results that will contribute to reducing global warming. By entering this strategic partnership, we combine our companies' strengths to drive and enhance execution and the green transition. We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with Uniper which we initiated back in 2020. Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind "

" For the transformation of our company into new green markets such as eMethanol, Uniper takes an innovative approach: The strategic partnership with Liquid Wind allows Uniper to focus on its strengths, while benefitting from Liquid Wind's excellent track record and experience in eMethanol. Uniper had been one of the earliest investors when Liquid Wind was a start-up. Since Uniper saw the collaborative potential from the very beginning, this is a clear testament to our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. Holger Kreetz, COO of Uniper SE "

eMethanol, a key focus of this strategic partnership, is recognized as a vital component for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors. These sectors, such as global shipping, are responsible for a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions. eMethanol, a versatile, low-carbon, liquid fuel that is easy to store, transport and use, is produced through a synthesis of green hydrogen and biogenic carbon dioxide. Its potential to significantly reduce emissions in these sectors underscores the importance of our collaboration. However, to accelerate the transformation of society and industry, it is also necessary to develop and implement regulations for new business models, supporting the necessary transition towards fossil-free fuels such as eMethanol.



[email protected] About Liquid Wind Liquid Wind is a leading developer of eFuel facilities with a vision to reduce the world's dependency on fossil fuel. Liquid Wind has a solid pipeline of projects in development in the Nordics with the goal of reaching Final Investment Decision (FID) for more than 10 projects by 2027. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and with a presence in Denmark, Finland and the UK, Liquid Wind has approx. 60 employees. Liquid Wind has a strong group of investors, including Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Elyse Energy, HyCap, Siemens Energy, Topsoe and Uniper. Visitliquidwind.seor follow us onLinkedInandX.

About Uniper Düsseldorf-based Uniper is an international energy company with activities in more than 40 countries. The company and its roughly 7,000 employees make an important contribution to supply security in Europe, particularly in its core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and the Netherlands.



Uniper's operations encompass power generation in Europe, global energy trading, and a broad gas portfolio. Uniper procures gas-including liquefied natural gas (LNG)-and other energy sources on global markets. The company owns and operates gas storage facilities with a total capacity of more than 7 billion cubic meters.



Uniper intends to be completely carbon-neutral by 2040. Uniper aims for its installed power generating capacity to be more than 80% zero-carbon by 2030. To achieve this, the company is transforming its power plants and facilities and investing in flexible, dispatchable power generating units. Uniper is already one of Europe's largest operators of hydropower plants and is helping further expand solar and wind power, which are essential for a more sustainable and secure future. The company is progressively expanding its gas portfolio to include green gases like hydrogen and biomethane and aims to convert to these gases over the long term.



Uniper is a reliable partner for communities, municipal utilities, and industrial enterprises for planning and implementing innovative, lower-carbon solutions on their decarbonization journey. Uniper is a hydrogen pioneer, is active worldwide along the entire hydrogen value chain, and is conducting projects to make hydrogen a mainstay of the energy supply.