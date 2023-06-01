Uniper : New Uniper CEO Michael Lewis starts today and also becomes Labour Director and Chief Sustainability Officer

Today, Michael Lewis starts at Uniper as the new CEO and, due to the strategic importance of sustainable business development for Uniper as a whole, he will also assume the role of Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) with immediate effect. In addition, Lewis will become Uniper's new Labour Director.

Michael Lewis will be responsible for the following business areas: Corporate Communication & Governmental Relations, Human Resources, HSSE&S (Health, Safety, Security, Environment & Sustainability), Internal Audit, Legal & Compliance, Strategy & Corporate Development. In addition, he takes over the leadership of the Country Chairs in the regional units of Uniper.

In the past months, Jutta Dönges and Holger Kreetz had taken over the tasks of the CEO together on an interim basis. As of today, these responsibilities will be transferred to Michael Lewis.