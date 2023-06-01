Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:07:16 2023-06-01 am EDT
6.854 EUR   +11.67%
05:50aUniper : New Uniper CEO Michael Lewis starts today and also becomes Labour Director and Chief Sustainability Officer
PU
03:49aUS Futures Mixed, European Stocks Up After Debt Ceiling Deal Approved
DJ
02:07aAnalysis-Remaining Western firms face tricky Russian exits
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uniper : New Uniper CEO Michael Lewis starts today and also becomes Labour Director and Chief Sustainability Officer

06/01/2023 | 05:50am EDT
Today, Michael Lewis starts at Uniper as the new CEO and, due to the strategic importance of sustainable business development for Uniper as a whole, he will also assume the role of Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) with immediate effect. In addition, Lewis will become Uniper's new Labour Director.

Michael Lewis will be responsible for the following business areas: Corporate Communication & Governmental Relations, Human Resources, HSSE&S (Health, Safety, Security, Environment & Sustainability), Internal Audit, Legal & Compliance, Strategy & Corporate Development. In addition, he takes over the leadership of the Country Chairs in the regional units of Uniper.

In the past months, Jutta Dönges and Holger Kreetz had taken over the tasks of the CEO together on an interim basis. As of today, these responsibilities will be transferred to Michael Lewis.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 09:49:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
