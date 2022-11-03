Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:30 2022-11-03 am EDT
3.118 EUR   -1.08%
03:25aUniper Posts $40 Billion Loss For First Nine Months, Is Finalizing Details of German Government Support
DJ
02:46aStruggling gas importer Uniper unveils record 40 billion euro net loss
RE
02:35aUniper : Reduced Russian gas deliveries have a significant adverse impact on Uniper's results in the first nine months of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uniper Posts $40 Billion Loss For First Nine Months, Is Finalizing Details of German Government Support

11/03/2022 | 03:25am EDT
By Giulia Petroni


Uniper SE is finalizing the details of additional support measures from the German government after booking a significant loss for the first nine months of the year as Russian gas supplies were cut.

The German utility said Thursday that its IFRS net loss was 40 billion euros ($39.5 billion) in the nine months to Sept. 30 due to the recognition of anticipated likely losses resulting from future gas replacement procurement after Russia cut off supplies.

Net debt soared to EUR10.91 billion in the period from EUR324 million, mainly due to negative operating cash flow stemming from gas curtailments.

Uniper confirmed an adjusted net income loss of EUR3.22 billion from adjusted net income of EUR487 million a year earlier, and an adjusted loss before interest and taxes of EUR4.76 billion from an adjusted EBIT of EUR614 million in the previous year.

Germany's largest gas importer said it expects a significantly negative adjusted net income and adjusted EBIT in the full year, but a more precise outlook can't be provided at the moment.

It also said its highest priority is now to implement the stabilization package, and that it is also working intensively to restructure its gas portfolio to minimize risks and to end losses resulting from Russia gas curtailments by 2024.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 0324ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNIPER SE -0.25% 3.152 Delayed Quote.-92.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.39% 61.55 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 172 B 172 B
Net income 2022 -5 852 M -5 772 M -5 772 M
Net Debt 2022 1 909 M 1 883 M 1 883 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,33x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 1 154 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 11 249
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,15 €
Average target price 9,18 €
Spread / Average Target 191%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-92.46%1 138
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY203.03%112 636
SEMPRA ENERGY13.80%47 602
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.99%44 028
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.91%40 368
ACWA POWER COMPANY110.95%33 812