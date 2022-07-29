Uniper : S&P confirms Uniper's investment grade rating

Today, S&P Global Ratings released a new rating report on Uniper SE. The Research Update mainly comes as a reaction to the publication of the stabilization package that was agreed between the German Federal Government, Uniper and Fortum last week.

S&P affirmed Uniper's long-term credit rating at BBB- with outlook negative. The outlook reflects prevailing uncertainty surrounding gas flows and the fact that details of the stabilization package are still to be approved.

Per S&P's methodology, an "outlook negative" indicates that a potential rating downgrade is less imminent and/or likely than in the case of a "CreditWatch negative", which Uniper had been placed on before.

The strong support Uniper is receiving from the German Federal Government has led S&P to consider Uniper a "government-related entity". This resulted in an affirmation of the rating at the current level despite S&P considering Uniper's stand-alone credit quality to have weakened.

Uniper CFO Tiina Tuomela:"The affirmation of Uniper's BBB- investment grade rating is an important building block for the stabilization of our company. The stabilization package agreed between the German Federal Government, Uniper and Fortum was a key factor in achieving this positive result. We will continue to work on a structural re-shaping of Uniper's gas portfolio with the aim to strengthen Uniper's financial position and protect the investment grade rating also going forward."

The rating report is available for download on Uniper's website at: Capital structure & ratings | Uniper