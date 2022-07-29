Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
02:57 2022-07-29 pm EDT
6.500 EUR   -0.84%
02:41pUNIPER : S&P confirms Uniper's investment grade rating
PU
07/28Uniper Postpones the Publication of Its Quarterly Statement for January-June 2022 from 2 August 2022 to 17 August 2022
CI
07/28EDF issues fourth profit warning as nuclear output drops
RE
Uniper : S&P confirms Uniper's investment grade rating

07/29/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
Today, S&P Global Ratings released a new rating report on Uniper SE. The Research Update mainly comes as a reaction to the publication of the stabilization package that was agreed between the German Federal Government, Uniper and Fortum last week.

S&P affirmed Uniper's long-term credit rating at BBB- with outlook negative. The outlook reflects prevailing uncertainty surrounding gas flows and the fact that details of the stabilization package are still to be approved.

Per S&P's methodology, an "outlook negative" indicates that a potential rating downgrade is less imminent and/or likely than in the case of a "CreditWatch negative", which Uniper had been placed on before.

The strong support Uniper is receiving from the German Federal Government has led S&P to consider Uniper a "government-related entity". This resulted in an affirmation of the rating at the current level despite S&P considering Uniper's stand-alone credit quality to have weakened.

Uniper CFO Tiina Tuomela:"The affirmation of Uniper's BBB- investment grade rating is an important building block for the stabilization of our company. The stabilization package agreed between the German Federal Government, Uniper and Fortum was a key factor in achieving this positive result. We will continue to work on a structural re-shaping of Uniper's gas portfolio with the aim to strengthen Uniper's financial position and protect the investment grade rating also going forward."

The rating report is available for download on Uniper's website at: Capital structure & ratings | Uniper

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 18:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
