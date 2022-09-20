Advanced search
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
2022-09-20
4.054 EUR   +0.80%
Uniper SE: Final talks on amendment of stabilization package

09/20/2022 | 10:18am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Uniper SE: Final talks on amendment of stabilization package

20-Sep-2022 / 16:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper is in final discussions with the Federal Government and Fortum regarding an amendment to the stabilization package of 22 July 2022. The amended stabilization package now inter alia provides for a capital increase in the amount of EUR 8 billion with exclusion of subscription rights, to be subscribed exclusively by the Federal Government.  In addition, the Federal Government is to acquire the Uniper shares currently held by Fortum. As a result, it is envisaged that the Federal Government will obtain a significant majority stake in Uniper.

The final agreement has not yet been concluded.

 

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
SVP Corporate Legal Affairs

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5532
Mobile +49 178 439 48 47
press@uniper.energy
 

20-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1446515

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1446515  20-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446515&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
