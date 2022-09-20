Uniper SE: Final talks on amendment of stabilization package

Uniper is in final discussions with the Federal Government and Fortum regarding an amendment to the stabilization package of 22 July 2022. The amended stabilization package now inter alia provides for a capital increase in the amount of EUR 8 billion with exclusion of subscription rights, to be subscribed exclusively by the Federal Government. In addition, the Federal Government is to acquire the Uniper shares currently held by Fortum. As a result, it is envisaged that the Federal Government will obtain a significant majority stake in Uniper.
The final agreement has not yet been concluded.
