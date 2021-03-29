Log in
Uniper SE: Personnel changes on the board of management of Uniper SE

03/29/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Uniper SE: Personnel changes on the board of management of Uniper SE

29-March-2021 / 18:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of Uniper SE has today agreed with CEO Andreas Schierenbeck and CFO Sascha Bibert that they will leave the Board of Management of Uniper SE with immediate effect. Both mandates terminate by mutual agreement.

The former Chair of the Uniper Supervisory Board Klaus-Dieter Maubach is the new CEO of Uniper SE. Member of the Supervisory Board of Uniper Tiina Tuomela will take over as the new CFO of Uniper. Both will step down from the Uniper Supervisory Board effective at the end of the Uniper Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 19 May 2021. Until then, they have been delegated by the Uniper Supervisory Board into the Management Board as CEO and CFO. The delegation is effective immediately and during its duration Mr Maubach and Ms Tuomela will not participate in the Supervisory Board work. It is expected that Klaus-Dieter Maubach and Tiina Tuomela will be confirmed by the Supervisory Board as CEO and CFO subsequent to their delegation.

Markus Rauramo has been elected as Chair of the Uniper Supervisory Board today.

With Klaus-Dieter Maubach and Tiina Tuomela set to leave the Uniper Supervisory Board, new candidates will be nominated for election at the Uniper AGM. Uniper will present the candidates in the invitation to the AGM.




Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
SVP Corporate Legal Affairs

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Leif Erichsen
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Brand
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 3570
Mobile +49 171 563 92 42
press@uniper.energy

29-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1179405

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1179405  29-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1179405&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
