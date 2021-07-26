DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



26.07.2021 / 08:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021

Address:

Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 11, 2021Address: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/German/3000/berichterstattung.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 11, 2021Address: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/English/3000/reporting.html

26.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

