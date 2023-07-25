EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Uniper SE: Uniper adjusts earnings outlook for financial year 2023 in light of extraordinarily strong results for the first six months
Uniper expects extraordinarily strong results for the first half of financial year 2023 reflecting very favourable market conditions. Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, Uniper expects for the first half of the financial year 2023 an Adjusted EBIT of EUR 3,701 million (prior year: EUR -757 million) and an Adjusted Net Income of EUR 2,487 million (prior year: -490 million).
Uniper benefits to a large extent from profitable hedging transactions in the areas of coal and gas fired power generation as well as in the gas midstream business. Uniper had previously reported in May on its successful forward hedging of uncovered gas supply obligations resulting from the Russian gas curtailment. This positive one-time effect has started to become visible in the results of the first six months of the financial year 2023.
Uniper expects an exceptional financial performance for the full year 2023 and is adjusting its financial outlook accordingly. Uniper expects Adjusted EBIT and an Adjusted Net Income in a magnitude of a mid-single digit billion EUR amount for the full financial year.
As of the end of the year 2022 Uniper has not received, and since there will be no additional replacement costs for missing Russian gas volumes cannot claim, further equity injections from the Federal Republic of Germany. Therefore, Uniper is reviewing its obligation regarding a repayment of excess amounts under the EU Commission’s state aid approval and will continue to engage with the German Government on this matter.
