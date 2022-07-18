Log in
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:13 2022-07-18 am EDT
9.513 EUR   +1.63%
Uniper SE: Uniper draws down EUR 2bn KfW credit facility

07/18/2022 | 04:03am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Financing
Uniper SE: Uniper draws down EUR 2bn KfW credit facility

18-Jul-2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, Uniper drew down EUR 2 billion under its existing credit facility with the KfW banking group, thereby utilizing the facility in full.

This step has been taken in reaction to continuing supply disruptions of Russian gas and the associated developments on the energy markets and exchanges.




Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
SVP Corporate Legal Affairs

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5532
Mobile +49 178 439 48 47
press@uniper.energy

18-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1399455

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1399455  18-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399455&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 132 B 133 B 133 B
Net income 2022 742 M 749 M 749 M
Net Debt 2022 861 M 869 M 869 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,61x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 3 425 M 3 456 M 3 456 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 11 319
Free-Float 22,0%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-77.61%3 456
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.31%47 893
SEMPRA ENERGY14.33%47 535
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE3.53%38 545
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-8.33%37 035
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-9.26%30 230