Uniper SE: Uniper draws down EUR 2bn KfW credit facility

Today, Uniper drew down EUR 2 billion under its existing credit facility with the KfW banking group, thereby utilizing the facility in full.
This step has been taken in reaction to continuing supply disruptions of Russian gas and the associated developments on the energy markets and exchanges.
