EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Miscellaneous

Uniper SE: Uniper expects significantly negative earnings for the first 9-months of fiscal year 2022 due to Russian gas curtailments and notifies loss pursuant to sec. 92 German Stock Corporation Act



25-Oct-2022

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Since mid-of June 2022, Uniper’s financial result has been negatively impacted by Russian gas curtailments. In order to ensure security of supply for the customers, Uniper has been and still is reprocuring gas volumes at significantly higher prices, thereby accumulating material losses. As a result, Uniper expects its IFRS earnings for the first 9 months of the fiscal year 2022 to turn out significantly negative. Preliminary adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022 amount to around EUR -4.8 billion (prior year: EUR 614 million). Adjusted Net Income (ANI) for the same period is expected at around EUR -3.2 billion (prior year: EUR 487 million). In addition, Uniper’s IFRS equity as per 30 September 2022 will be burdened by a double-digit billion non-operating valuation effect in order to anticipate future gas curtailment losses that will likely continue to occur in the upcoming quarters.

The earnings development directly impacts also Uniper’s equity position under German GAAP respectively, so that a loss in the amount of more than half of the company's registered share capital has now occurred. Pursuant to its obligation under section 92 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), Uniper’s Board of Management will therefore shortly convene an extraordinary shareholder’s meeting to take place in the second half of December 2022 in order to report on the loss and explain the situation of the company to the shareholders.

As communicated by Uniper on 21 September 2022, the Federal Government, Uniper and Fortum have agreed on a financial stabilization package for Uniper that comprehensively addresses the above-mentioned impacts from gas curtailments. Under the stabilization package, Uniper’s short-term liquidity is ensured via credit lines provided by the state-owned bank KfW. The Federal Republic of Germany will become a ~99% shareholder of Uniper by providing EUR 8 billion of equity via newly issued shares at an issue price of EUR 1.70 per share and by acquiring the Uniper shares currently held by Fortum. Any additional need for equity will be addressed via additional support measures by the Federal Republic of Germany as part of the stabilization package. The details of these additional support measures are currently being finalized between the Federal Government and Uniper.

The stabilization package requires regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions, including state aid and merger control approvals from the EU Commission. Shareholder approval for the equity issuance will be obtained within an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting currently also planned to take place in the second half of December 2022.

All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. Detailed results for the first nine months for fiscal year 2022 will be published on 3 November 2022 as announced.

The key figures used are explained in Uniper SE's Annual Report 2021. Uniper SE's Annual Report 2021 is available at www.uniper.energy.

