    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:38 2022-10-25 pm EDT
3.494 EUR   -4.64%
Uniper SE: Uniper expects significantly negative earnings for the first 9-months of fiscal year 2022 due to Russian gas curtailments and notifies loss pursuant to sec. 92 German Stock Corporation Act

10/25/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Miscellaneous
Uniper SE: Uniper expects significantly negative earnings for the first 9-months of fiscal year 2022 due to Russian gas curtailments and notifies loss pursuant to sec. 92 German Stock Corporation Act

25-Oct-2022 / 18:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Since mid-of June 2022, Uniper’s financial result has been negatively impacted by Russian gas curtailments. In order to ensure security of supply for the customers, Uniper has been and still is reprocuring gas volumes at significantly higher prices, thereby accumulating material losses. As a result, Uniper expects its IFRS earnings for the first 9 months of the fiscal year 2022 to turn out significantly negative. Preliminary adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022 amount to around EUR -4.8 billion (prior year: EUR 614 million). Adjusted Net Income (ANI) for the same period is expected at around EUR -3.2 billion (prior year: EUR 487 million). In addition, Uniper’s IFRS equity as per 30 September 2022 will be burdened by a double-digit billion non-operating valuation effect in order to anticipate future gas curtailment losses that will likely continue to occur in the upcoming quarters.

The earnings development directly impacts also Uniper’s equity position under German GAAP respectively, so that a loss in the amount of more than half of the company's registered share capital has now occurred. Pursuant to its obligation under section 92 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), Uniper’s Board of Management will therefore shortly convene an extraordinary shareholder’s meeting to take place in the second half of December 2022 in order to report on the loss and explain the situation of the company to the shareholders.

As communicated by Uniper on 21 September 2022, the Federal Government, Uniper and Fortum have agreed on a financial stabilization package for Uniper that comprehensively addresses the above-mentioned impacts from gas curtailments. Under the stabilization package, Uniper’s short-term liquidity is ensured via credit lines provided by the state-owned bank KfW. The Federal Republic of Germany will become a ~99% shareholder of Uniper by providing EUR 8 billion of equity via newly issued shares at an issue price of EUR 1.70 per share and by acquiring the Uniper shares currently held by Fortum. Any additional need for equity will be addressed via additional support measures by the Federal Republic of Germany as part of the stabilization package. The details of these additional support measures are currently being finalized between the Federal Government and Uniper.

The stabilization package requires regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions, including state aid and merger control approvals from the EU Commission. Shareholder approval for the equity issuance will be obtained within an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting currently also planned to take place in the second half of December 2022.

All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. Detailed results for the first nine months for fiscal year 2022 will be published on 3 November 2022 as announced.

The key figures used are explained in Uniper SE's Annual Report 2021. Uniper SE's Annual Report 2021 is available at www.uniper.energy.


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
Senior Vice President
Corporate Legal Affairs

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Mobile +49 1515 1213 9656
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 211 4579 5570
Mobile +49 178 439 4847
press@uniper.energy

25-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1471885

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1471885  25-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471885&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 174 B 174 B
Net income 2022 -6 081 M -6 066 M -6 066 M
Net Debt 2022 1 909 M 1 904 M 1 904 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,37x
Yield 2022 0,27%
Capitalization 1 341 M 1 338 M 1 338 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 11 249
Free-Float 22,0%
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-91.23%1 325
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY94.70%78 662
SEMPRA ENERGY8.97%45 305
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.89%44 080
NATIONAL GRID PLC-13.10%38 078
ACWA POWER COMPANY118.10%35 642