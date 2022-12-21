Advanced search
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:02 2022-12-21 am EST
3.040 EUR   +2.01%
Uniper SE: Uniper resolves capital increase from Authorized Capital 2022 in the amount of EUR 5,538,029,306.60

12/21/2022 | 10:51am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Uniper SE: Uniper resolves capital increase from Authorized Capital 2022 in the amount of EUR 5,538,029,306.60

21-Dec-2022 / 16:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Management of Uniper today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, on a capital increase using the Authorized Capital 2022 created by the general meeting on 19 December 2022. The share capital of the Company of EUR 8,622,132,000.10 is to be increased by EUR 5,538,029,306.60 to EUR 14,160,161,306.70 by issuing 3,257,664,298 new registered no-par value shares with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.70 per new share (New Shares) against cash contributions. The New Shares shall carry dividend rights from 1 January 2022. The shareholders' statutory subscription rights are excluded. Only the Federal Republic of Germany or a person specified in Section 29 (6) EnSiG is permitted to subscribe for the New Shares.

 

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Andrea Schoeneberg
Vice President
Corporate Legal Affairs

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Mobile +49 1515 1213 9656
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 211 4579 5570
Mobile +49 178 439 4847
press@uniper.energy

21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1519219

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1519219  21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519219&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
