Uniper SE: Uniper resolves capital increase from Authorized Capital 2022 in the amount of EUR 5,538,029,306.60

The Board of Management of Uniper today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, on a capital increase using the Authorized Capital 2022 created by the general meeting on 19 December 2022. The share capital of the Company of EUR 8,622,132,000.10 is to be increased by EUR 5,538,029,306.60 to EUR 14,160,161,306.70 by issuing 3,257,664,298 new registered no-par value shares with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.70 per new share (New Shares) against cash contributions. The New Shares shall carry dividend rights from 1 January 2022. The shareholders' statutory subscription rights are excluded. Only the Federal Republic of Germany or a person specified in Section 29 (6) EnSiG is permitted to subscribe for the New Shares.

