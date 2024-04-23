Wilhelmshaven is the ideal location for Unipers Green Wilhelmshaven projects due to its easy access to renewable energies, particularly from the offshore wind farms in the North Sea, the early connection to the German hydrogen pipeline system, and the planned hydrogen storage facilities in northern Germany. The plan is to expand electrolysis to a capacity of 1 GW, which will enable hydrogen production of 100,000 tons per year. In addition, Uniper will build a terminal in Wilhelmshaven for the import of green ammonia by ship with an output volume of at least 300,000 tonnes of H2, which can be converted into hydrogen and also fed into the German nuclear grid.

The Salzgitter Group is pursuing a carbon direct avoidance strategy and will significantly reduce its carbon footprint. To achieve this, the SALCOS® program is gradually converting traditional coal-based steel production via the blast furnace route to direct reduction technology (DRI production with downstream EAF), which will initially mainly use natural gas and increasingly green hydrogen as a reducing material. The first step has been prepared by concluding a pre-contract with Uniper.

Infos zu SALCOS®:https://salcos.salzgitter-ag.com/de/index.html

Your contacts for more information:

Georg Oppermann

SVP External Communications

T + 49 211 4579 3570

[email protected]

Dr. Adrian Schaffranietz

COO Spokesperson and Coordinator Hydrogen Communications

T +49 151 12030324

[email protected]

Thorsten Möllmann

Head of Group Communications & Brand

T + 49 5341 21 2300

[email protected]

www.salzgitter-ag.com

Olaf Reinecke

Head of Newsroom / Press Officer

T + 49 5341 21 5350

[email protected]

www.salzgitter-ag.com

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG ranks as one of Germany's leading steel and technology groups.

As a pioneer in the circular economy, we focus on sustainable innovation and on transforming products and processes in the business units of Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading and Technology.

With our "Salzgitter AG 2030" strategy and anchored in the principle of "Pioneering for Circular Solutions", we are setting new benchmarks in the industry. Our aspirations are realized through strong initiatives and programs such as SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO 2 Steelmaking. Through partnerships and in networks, we are actively driving the process of development towards a circular economy.

With around 25,000 employees worldwide at 150 national and international subsidiaries and associate companies, we live up to our global aims for growth, profitability and our pioneering position. In the financial year 2022, we generated external sales of around € 12 billion, with a crude steel capacity of 7 million tons.

More information is available at:People, Steel and Technology | Salzgitter AG (salzgitter-ag.com)