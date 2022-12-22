Uniper : Supervisory Board elects Tom Blades as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

The newly formed Supervisory Board of Uniper SE today elected Tom Blades as its new Chairman in a constituent meeting. Previously, at the end of December 21, 2022, the Fortum representatives had resigned from the Uniper Supervisory Board as announced. The Düsseldorf Local Court had then appointed the new Supervisory Board members with immediate effect on December 22, 2022.

"Uniper is a company that is strong at its core and has successfully survived the most difficult year in its history. My Supervisory Board colleagues and I now want to support the Board of Management and management in developing the company further and making it profitable again. Strengthened by the Federal Government, Uniper is to use its expertise and outstanding capabilities to contribute to Security of Supply in the midst of the European energy crisis," said Tom Bladesafter his election.

In addition to Tom Blades, Dr. Jutta Dönges, Dr. Marcus Schenck and Prof. Dr. Ines Zenke were appointed by the Düsseldorf Local Court this week. The Supervisory Board is thus composed of the representatives nominated by the Federal Government and already disclosed by Uniper on14 December 2022.

Commenting on the election of the new Supervisory Board Chairman, Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach says, "As Uniper Board, we welcome Tom Blades and all other Supervisory Board members. Due to the existing strong energy and financial expertise, the Board of Management and Supervisory Board can start directly with the substantive work to further develop Uniper in the new year."

In addition to the new Supervisory Board members, the two Independent Supervisory Board members Prof. Dr. Werner Brinker and Judith Buss will continue to serve on the Supervisory Board on the shareholder side, as will the six employee representatives: Harald Seegatz (Deputy Chairman of the employee representatives on the Uniper Supervisory Board), Diana Kirschner, Holger Grzella, Victoria Kulambi, Magnus Notini and Immo Schlepper. With five women and seven men, the proportion of women on the Uniper Supervisory Board is just under 42%.

Further information on the members of the Uniper Supervisory Board can be found on the Uniper website: Supervisory Board | Uniper