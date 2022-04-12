Log in
  Uniper SE
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/12 06:09:07 am EDT
23.11 EUR   -1.15%
Uniper : Sustainability Report 2021

04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Sustainability Report 2021

Sustainability highlights in 2021

TCFD

Uniper published its ﬁrst Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report.

-35%

Uniper has set a new group-wide target; to reduce indirect carbon emissions (Scope 3) by 35% by 2035 compared to 2021 as the base year.

5

Uniper conducted ﬁve major voluntary initiatives that enhance biodiversity in 2021.

DEI

Uniper adopted a Company-wide diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy.

Top 10%

Uniper is among Sweden's top 10% of employers in terms of working conditions.

Health Award

Uniper won the Corporate Health Award from EUPD Research.

89%

A new compliance eLearning module on the basic principles of the Uniper Code of Conduct was successfully introduced to Uniper Group employees. At year-end, the completion rate was at 89%.

6

In 2021, we conducted six formal dialogues with critical stakeholders.

35

We were working on 35 projects whose main aim includes decarbonization at year-end 2021.

2

Diversiﬁed generation portfolio

Net capacity by fuel type (GW)1

17.0 Natural gas2

Net electricity generation volumes by technology (TWh)

Hard coal3 18.1

Nuclear 12.9

58.9 Natural gas

Lignite 6.2

Hydro 13.0

  • 1 Net capacity as of December 31, 2021 (accounting view), note: deviations may occur due to rounding.

  • 2 Including approx. 2.7 GW capacity (thereof coal: 0.9 GW, gas: 0.6 GW, other: 1.2 GW) foreseen for ﬁnal closure, that is currently under German grid reserve schemes due to system relevance.

  • 3 FY 2021 hard coal volumes include 1.2 TWh co-feed biomass.

3

Foreword

GRI 102-14 Sustainability is high on our agenda. It lies at the core of Uniper's strategy and purpose - Empower Energy Evolution. I am proud of what we have already achieved on our chosen path towards decarbonization and sustainability.

Looking ahead, in light of the impacts of the dreadful Russia-Ukraine war, Uniper bears a special responsibility to diversify and secure the European energy supply. We operate critical infrastructure and sup-ply energy to large parts of the German industry and many people in Germany and across Europe. It is of utmost importance to maintain the existing energy flows, and at the same time find ways and means to make the gas supply for Germany and Europe more diverse and thus less vulnerable to geopolitical risks. This report highlights how we manage the challenges of securing and diversifying our energy sup-ply, while remaining fully committed to achieving our climate targets.

Uniper is serious about global warming. Not only are we well ahead of our initial plan to phase out coal-fired generation in Europe to meet our 2035 climate neutrality target for the European Generation segment, we've also set ourselves a new goal. In December 2021, we and Fortum announced a Scope 3 emissions reduction target: to reduce indirect emissions by 35% by 2035, compared to the base year 2021. This report presents the steps Uniper is taking to reach our climate targets and enable the energy transition; from exciting developments in our hydrogen and renewable energy businesses, to successful feasibility studies on carbon-free fuel for our gas turbines.

I am proud that we have also increased our ambitions in other sus-tainability topics, such as just transition. As we close our coal-fired power plants, we are committed to ensuring a fair transition for the employees that work on-site and for our value chain. In the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), we adopted a new Company-wide strategy. Our vision is to embrace DEI in everything that we do. We want to empower all employees to seize their full potential - it's only then that Uniper can reach its full potential.

Our employees are our most valuable asset. As the Covid-19 pan-demic continued in 2021, I am pleased that we could support the employees with our extensive health and well-being program. In addition to offering our German employees Covid-19 vaccinations, we could further support our employees working from home by providing ergonomic office equipment. We are paving the way for a hybrid working environment with the NewNormal working style which provides maximum flexibility for employees.

The 2021 Sustainability Report highlights Uniper's successes - but also shows that we still have many important steps to take to achieve our targets, some of which were not met in 2021. Our cli-mate targets for 2030, 2035, and 2050 are ambitious. Despite exten-sive emissions reductions since 2015, we still have quite some challenges ahead to decarbonize while tackling the growing chal-lenges of ensuring a secure energy supply going forward.

I am confident that we are on the right path and I look forward to further delivering on Uniper's commitment to Empower Energy Evolution.

David Bryson

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer

Sustainability 2021

E Overview

5

E Planet

15

E People & Society

39

E Responsible Governance 62

E Appendix

84

  • E Sustainability highlights in 2021

  • E Foreword

  • E About this report

  • E Our material topics and sustainability strategy

  • E How Uniper contributes to the SDGs

  • E Ratings and rankings

E

Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions

  • E Emissions to air, land, and water

  • E Energy eﬃciency

  • E Water use and optimization

  • E Circular economy and waste management

  • E Biodiversity

  • E Environmental management

  • E Secure and aﬀordable energy supply

  • E Human rights

  • E Just transition

  • E Health, safety, and well-being

  • E Fair and attractive employer

  • E Diversity, equity, and inclusion

E

Corporate citizenship

  • E Corporate Governance

  • E Business ethics and compliance

  • E Stakeholder engagement

  • E Innovation and digitalization

  • E Customer rights and satisfaction

  • E Key Figures

  • E Disclaimer

  • E Publication details

  • E Contact us

Uniper

Sustainability Report 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 82 758 M 90 091 M 90 091 M
Net income 2022 776 M 845 M 845 M
Net Debt 2022 1 038 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 8 556 M 9 314 M 9 314 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 11 206
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 23,38 €
Average target price 33,17 €
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-44.07%9 314
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.07%57 958
SEMPRA ENERGY27.19%53 129
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC8.33%43 774
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.7.49%36 014
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.29%34 828