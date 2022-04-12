Uniper : Sustainability Report 2021

Sustainability Report 2021

Sustainability highlights in 2021

Uniper published its ﬁrst Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report.

Uniper has set a new group-wide target; to reduce indirect carbon emissions (Scope 3) by 35% by 2035 compared to 2021 as the base year.

Uniper conducted ﬁve major voluntary initiatives that enhance biodiversity in 2021.

Uniper adopted a Company-wide diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy.

Uniper is among Sweden's top 10% of employers in terms of working conditions.

Uniper won the Corporate Health Award from EUPD Research.

A new compliance eLearning module on the basic principles of the Uniper Code of Conduct was successfully introduced to Uniper Group employees. At year-end, the completion rate was at 89%.

In 2021, we conducted six formal dialogues with critical stakeholders.

We were working on 35 projects whose main aim includes decarbonization at year-end 2021.

Diversiﬁed generation portfolio

Net capacity by fuel type (GW)1

17.0 Natural gas2

Net electricity generation volumes by technology (TWh)

Hard coal3 18.1

Nuclear 12.9

58.9 Natural gas

Lignite 6.2

Hydro 13.0

1 Net capacity as of December 31, 2021 (accounting view), note: deviations may occur due to rounding.

2 Including approx. 2.7 GW capacity (thereof coal: 0.9 GW, gas: 0.6 GW, other: 1.2 GW) foreseen for ﬁnal closure, that is currently under German grid reserve schemes due to system relevance.

3 FY 2021 hard coal volumes include 1.2 TWh co-feed biomass.

Foreword

GRI 102-14 Sustainability is high on our agenda. It lies at the core of Uniper's strategy and purpose - Empower Energy Evolution. I am proud of what we have already achieved on our chosen path towards decarbonization and sustainability.

Looking ahead, in light of the impacts of the dreadful Russia-Ukraine war, Uniper bears a special responsibility to diversify and secure the European energy supply. We operate critical infrastructure and sup-ply energy to large parts of the German industry and many people in Germany and across Europe. It is of utmost importance to maintain the existing energy flows, and at the same time find ways and means to make the gas supply for Germany and Europe more diverse and thus less vulnerable to geopolitical risks. This report highlights how we manage the challenges of securing and diversifying our energy sup-ply, while remaining fully committed to achieving our climate targets.

Uniper is serious about global warming. Not only are we well ahead of our initial plan to phase out coal-fired generation in Europe to meet our 2035 climate neutrality target for the European Generation segment, we've also set ourselves a new goal. In December 2021, we and Fortum announced a Scope 3 emissions reduction target: to reduce indirect emissions by 35% by 2035, compared to the base year 2021. This report presents the steps Uniper is taking to reach our climate targets and enable the energy transition; from exciting developments in our hydrogen and renewable energy businesses, to successful feasibility studies on carbon-free fuel for our gas turbines.

I am proud that we have also increased our ambitions in other sus-tainability topics, such as just transition. As we close our coal-fired power plants, we are committed to ensuring a fair transition for the employees that work on-site and for our value chain. In the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), we adopted a new Company-wide strategy. Our vision is to embrace DEI in everything that we do. We want to empower all employees to seize their full potential - it's only then that Uniper can reach its full potential.

Our employees are our most valuable asset. As the Covid-19 pan-demic continued in 2021, I am pleased that we could support the employees with our extensive health and well-being program. In addition to offering our German employees Covid-19 vaccinations, we could further support our employees working from home by providing ergonomic office equipment. We are paving the way for a hybrid working environment with the NewNormal working style which provides maximum flexibility for employees.

The 2021 Sustainability Report highlights Uniper's successes - but also shows that we still have many important steps to take to achieve our targets, some of which were not met in 2021. Our cli-mate targets for 2030, 2035, and 2050 are ambitious. Despite exten-sive emissions reductions since 2015, we still have quite some challenges ahead to decarbonize while tackling the growing chal-lenges of ensuring a secure energy supply going forward.

I am confident that we are on the right path and I look forward to further delivering on Uniper's commitment to Empower Energy Evolution.

David Bryson

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer

