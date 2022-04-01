Uniper : Tax Transparency Report 2021

Uniper's Tax Transparency ApproachTax Strategy and Principles Tax Governance, Internal Control System, and Risk ManagementSpotlight on: Digitalization@TaxStakeholder Engagement and Management of Tax IssuesCountry-by-Country Reporting Uniper's Tax Contribution Foreword Uniper SE: Who We Are Sustainability at Uniper: Our Responsibility toward Society Uniper 2021 Tax Transparency Report

This report supports global tax transparency and tax fairness and systematically continues our eﬀorts in this area.

Tiina Tuomela, Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Foreword

As Uniper's CFO, I'm delighted to present our sec-ond Tax Transparency Report.

Our previous report, published in 2021, was the ﬁrst to present our tax positions to the public sim-ply and transparently. The EU's introduction of mandatory disclosures for tax-relevant informa-tion reaﬃrms our commitment to be proactive about tax transparency.

Our company is responsible for its actions toward shareholders and stakeholders. This includes paying a fair share of taxes in the countries where we operate. Potentially all of our operations could impose tax obligations in these countries. Uniper paid a total of nearly €2 billion in taxes worldwide in 2021. But what's a "fair share" of taxes?

All countries rely on tax revenues, which are es-sential for their long-term development. Tax reve-nues enable governments to fulﬁll their obligations toward their citizens, to take necessary action, and to invest in education, culture, environmental protection, and infrastructure. All of this beneﬁts individuals and society as a whole.

Nevertheless, we don't believe that a fair share means paying a certain amount of taxes in a par-ticular country. Instead, it means that our company recognizes the legitimate interests of all share-holders and stakeholders and our obligation to pay taxes. We adhere not only to the letter of tax laws, but also the spirit. Our approach to taxes is open, honest, and transparent.

We believe this approach enables us to pay our fair share of taxes across national boundaries. Uniper is committed to actively promoting the economic and social development of the munici-palities and regions where we operate. We strive to always achieve a balance between fulﬁlling our responsibility as a taxpayer and addressing the legitimate interests and diverse expectations of our customers, suppliers, investors, employees, and other stakeholders. For us, this is what it means to pay our fair share.

Like last year's report, this one is based on GRI 207: Taxes, a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard for sustainable tax reporting. In particular, this re-port includes commentary on our tax approach, tax transparency, internal tax governance setup, pro-active information sharing, and cooperative and constructive collaboration with tax authorities. Commentary on our Internal Control and Risk Management System is a key feature. These top-ics are essential to our global eﬀorts and help us ensure that our various businesses meet their tax obligations.

Last year's report used EU-wide tax reporting re-quirements as an example of how Uniper address-es new tax challenges and puts in place process-es to comply with new reporting requirements. In the future, we'll continue to present topics that exemplify our response to our continually evolving regulatory environment and to provide practical insights into our tax activities.

Consequently, the middle section of this report in-cludes a new topic-Digitalization@Tax-along with practical examples of how we're implementing it.

Digitalization is aﬀecting all walks of life, both pri-vate and corporate. It enhances our customer ori-entation, in-house processes, and cost eﬀective-ness and thus is essential to our competitiveness. Digital solutions help us develop and implement customer-oriented products, automate processes, and thus ensure our long-term business success.

Although this report is an update, some informa-tion from the prior report remains valid and is therefore unchanged. However, our focus series and country-speciﬁc reporting of our key tax ﬁg-ures provide many new insights into our tax mat-ters.

Tiina Tuomela CFO Uniper

5