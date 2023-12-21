By Mauro Orru

Germany's Uniper is considering the sale of a stake that a subsidiary owns in Latvian natural gas company AS Latvijas Gaze.

The utility said Thursday that Uniper Ruhrgas International, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the group, could sell its 18.26% equity stake in AS Latvijas Gaze.

The company engaged Ernst & Young as financial advisor on the potential transaction and is requesting that interested parties submit a statement of interest by 1200 GMT on Jan. 19.

