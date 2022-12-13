Uniper : and Shell award contracts on the Humber H2ub project

Killingholme power station 1

Uniper and Shell UK Limited (Shell) are progressing their Humber H 2 ub project, which aims to produce low-carbon hydrogen using gas reformation with carbon capture technology at Uniper's Killingholme power station site on the South Humber bank.

Air Liquide Engineering & Construction, Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Technip Energies have been awarded contracts to deliver the process design studies. This is to include design of the main hydrogen production and carbon capture plant for the proposed Humber H 2 ub project.

The three companies will participate in a competition to engineer the technology and plant design needed for the project to move to the front end engineering and design (FEED) phase, ahead of a final investment decision expected to be taken in the mid-2020s. The selected company at the end of the design competition will become the Humber H 2 ub project's preferred low-carbon hydrogen production technology provider during FEED, engineering, procurement and construction and into the operation of the plant.

The Humber H 2 ub project includes plans for a low-carbon hydrogen production facility using gas reformation technology with carbon capture and storage (CCS), with a capacity of up to 720 megawatts. The hydrogen produced could be used to decarbonise industry, transport and power throughout the Humber region.

CCS-enabled hydrogen production at Killingholme could see the capture of around 1.6 million metric tonnes (Mt) of carbon a year from the production process. The UK Government has set a target to capture and store 20-30 Mt of carbon a year by 2030.

Guy Phillips, Uniper Senior Business Development Manager, Hydrogen, said: "The award of PDP contracts represents a significant step towards our plans for low-carbon hydrogen production at Killingholme. This will help to decarbonise the UK's largest CO2 emitting industrial region. Hydrogen will be one of the solutions to achieve the UK's target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and the Humber region and this project, will contribute to achieving it.".

Paul Black, Business Development Manager for Upstream, Integrated Gas and New Energies at Shell, said: "It's never been more important to explore new ways to use the UK's natural gas together with carbon capture technology. And we are making strong progress with Uniper to do this. We aim to build hydrogen production to boost the country's long-term energy security and decarbonise heavy industry, transport and power in the Humber region. This forms part of Shell's broader intent to build a global leading hydrogen business, which has included work starting in 2022 to build Europe's largest renewable hydrogen plant in the Netherlands."

The Humber H 2 ub project forms part of Uniper's Energy Transformation Hub Killingholme, which will bring together our overall plans for shaping low carbon energy development at the site.

Notes to editors:

Uniper and Shell chose Air Liquide Engineering & Construction, Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Technip Energies following a formal selection process. This involved sending a request for information in 2021 to a long list of technology companies. Based on this, Uniper and Shell submitted request for proposal documents which asked seven contractors to propose solutions for a final bid. Bidders had to submit costs, preliminary designs and bid concepts for the project team who were then able to select the contractors to carry out the full process design for the design competition.

Blue hydrogen refers to hydrogen produced by the reformation of natural gas. The carbon dioxide produced as a result of this process is captured and stored using CCS technology.

The project will be focusing on potential industrial uses of the hydrogen but, to give a sense of scale, production of 720 megawatts would be enough low-carbon hydrogen to heat more than half a million homes a year.

Uniper is also a partner in the Zero Carbon Humber project to develop the necessary carbon dioxide pipeline transport for blue hydrogen production. As part of the East Coast Cluster, the captured carbon dioxide will be stored permanently offshore in the Northern Endurance Partnership's facility in the UK's North Sea.

Uniper continues to develop a separate green hydrogen project, using electrolytic hydrogen production technology, as part of the overall Energy Transformation Hub development at Uniper's Killingholme site.

Uniper's Energy Transformation Hubs

The energy transition cannot be managed by one company alone. That is why we are creating technology and exchange platforms - our Energy Transformation Hubs. At these hubs, we work closely with partners from business, industry and politics to reduce CO2 emissions, secure the energy supply for the future and drive forward sector coupling.

At the Energy Transformation Hubs, we are on the one hand further developing our existing power plants and storage facilities to enable security of supply and decarbonisation for the future. On the other hand, we are working on innovative solutions focusing on hydrogen and other climate-friendly gases that are elementary for the energy world of the future. We cover the entire value chain - from research, development and innovation, to renewable energy production, conversion, storage and supply, to import and trading.

Uniper's Energy Transformation Hubs are located in key geographic regions in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK primarily around our own sites. This enables us to combine existing, with new, infrastructure and leverage and strengthen regional conditions and industry structures. And we create new, future-oriented training and jobs there. The Energy Transformation Hubs are crucial to the energy transition, not only for our partners and customers, but also for Uniper as a company: They are an important part of our transformation to an energy company that shapes security of supply and sustainability in a forward-looking way.