Uniper expects Brussels to clear bailout in coming days

WILHELMSHAVEN, Germany, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German
natural gas trader Uniper expects the European
Commission to decide in coming days on whether Germany's planned
bailout of the company violates state aid rules, its chief
executive said, adding that any approval was likely to be tied
to conditions.
Berlin's rescue of Uniper, which has so far cost more than
50 billion euros ($53 billion) and will essentially lead to full
nationalisation, won clearance from EU competition regulators on
Friday but still requires state aid approval from the EU
executive.
EU state aid rules aim to prevent one company being unfairly
subsidised to the detriment of others in the sector and may lead
to regulators seeking financial or other commitments from
parties in a deal before granting approval.
Uniper's investors will vote on the bailout at a shareholder
meeting on Dec. 19.
"We expect there to be conditions, that's normal in these
cases," CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach told Reuters on Saturday. "We
hope that the requirements aren't too drastic ... We expect a
decision in coming days."
Maubach, who was speaking after the inauguration of
Germany's first floating liquid natural gas terminal, said
producers would need long-term commitments to ensure sufficient
supplies of the LNG on which Germany has pinned its hopes of
ending its reliance on imported Russian gas.
"(Exploration) projects are secured with long-term
contracts. That's at least 10 years, better yet 20 years," he
said. "We have to accept that we need to go into long-term
delivery contracts, like we had with Russia."
While the firm would certainly need to be restructured under
public ownership, some strategic commitments would remain
unchanged, including its ownership of three Swedish nuclear
power stations that generate 1.4 GW of power.
"That is part of our portfolio," Maubach said. "A very
successful part."
