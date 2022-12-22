Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:01 2022-12-22 am EST
2.946 EUR   -4.54%
09:40aUniper : Supervisory Board elects Tom Blades as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board
PU
07:15aGerman Government Concludes Nationalization of Uniper
MT
06:39aGerman Stocks Lower as Government Closes Uniper Nationalization
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uniper : extends market operation of Heyden 4 and Staudinger 5 hard coal-fired power plants

12/22/2022 | 09:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Uniper is extending the market operation of the Heyden 4 and Staudinger 5 hard coal-fired power plants until 31 March 2024 at the latest, Uniper announced today on the transparency platform of the German power trading exchange EEX. The measure is being taken as part of the German government's EKBG to secure the energy supply in the coming winters. This law pursues the goal of using as little gas as possible for power generation and replacing it with other energy sources.

The Heyden 4 power plant in Petershagen near Minden had already ceased commercial operation after an award in the first tender to reduce coal-fired power generation, but returned to the market on 29.08.2022 from the grid reserve on the basis of the EKBG and the associated first ordinance. This first ordinance only allowed a return to the market until 30.04.2023. Now this term has been extended and continued operation is allowed until 31.03.2024 at the most. The power plant has a total capacity of 875 MW.

The Staudinger 5 hard coal-fired power plant near Hanau would have had to cease commercial operation on 21.05.2023 due to the award in the fourth tender to reduce coal-fired power generation. Instead of being used only in the grid reserve from 22.05.2023 onwards, it is now going to remain the market, also on the basis of the EKBG. Staudinger 5 has a total capacity of 510 MW and contributes significantly to security of supply in Germany.

Both power plants will be used commercially to support the security of energy supply in Germany. At the same time, Uniper is currently preparing for the continued operation of the Scholven B hard coal-fired power plant (345 MW) in Gelsenkirchen beyond June 2023.

With Heyden 4 (875 MW), Scholven C (345 MW), Irsching 3 (415 MW) and Staudinger 5 (510 MW), Uniper has now brought around 2.150 MW of reliable capacity back into the German electricity market to reduce gas consumption during the current shortage situation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 14:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIPER SE
09:40aUniper : Supervisory Board elects Tom Blades as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board
PU
07:15aGerman Government Concludes Nationalization of Uniper
MT
06:39aGerman Stocks Lower as Government Closes Uniper Nationalization
MT
06:15aUniper : Niedersachsen Ports together with Uniper and TES give the starting signal for the..
PU
03:14aGermany completes nationalization of Uniper - ministries
RE
01:32aUniper to be Removed From SDAX Index Due to German Goverment Takeover
DJ
12/21Deutsche Börse To Replace Uniper With SFC Energy On SDAX Index
MT
12/21Uniper Board Authorizes EUR6 Billion Capital Increase
MT
12/21Fortum Concludes EUR500 Million Sale of Uniper Stake to Germany
MT
12/21Global markets live: 3M Company, General Motors, Wells Fargo, Nike, ..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 185 B 185 B
Net income 2022 -6 837 M -7 254 M -7 254 M
Net Debt 2022 2 747 M 2 915 M 2 915 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 652 M 16 608 M 16 608 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 11 209
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,09 €
Average target price 5,94 €
Spread / Average Target 92,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-92.62%1 198
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY161.36%106 835
SEMPRA ENERGY18.33%49 269
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.55%47 589
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.60%44 258
ENGIE5.39%35 256