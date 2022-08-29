Uniper fully uses existing KfW credit facility and applies for extension of KfW credit facility

Uniper’s liquidity position is significantly impacted by supply disruptions of Russian gas. The recent increase in gas curtailments as well as associated price developments on European energy markets and exchanges have even further increased Uniper’s liquidity requirements recently.
As a consequence, today, Uniper received further EUR 2 bn under its existing credit facility with the KfW banking group, thereby utilizing the facility of EUR 9bn in full.
Furthermore, Uniper has requested an extension of the KfW credit facility by additional EUR 4bn for further stabilization while the discussions with the German government and Fortum on the implementation of the stabilization package – including equity measures – are being progressed.
