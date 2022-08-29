Log in
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
2022-08-29
5.268 EUR   -2.89%
07:32aFortum's Uniper Draws Down Final $2 Billion Under KfW Bank Facility, Requests $4 Billion Increase
MT
07:26aUniper requests another 4 billion euro credit facility
RE
07:13aUniper fully uses existing KfW credit facility and applies for extension of KfW credit facility
EQ
Uniper fully uses existing KfW credit facility and applies for extension of KfW credit facility

08/29/2022
Uniper fully uses existing KfW credit facility and applies for extension of KfW credit facility

29-Aug-2022 / 13:11 CET/CEST
Uniper’s liquidity position is significantly impacted by supply disruptions of Russian gas. The recent increase in gas curtailments as well as associated price developments on European energy markets and exchanges have even further increased Uniper’s liquidity requirements recently.

As a consequence, today, Uniper received further EUR 2 bn under its existing credit facility with the KfW banking group, thereby utilizing the facility of EUR 9bn in full.

Furthermore, Uniper has requested an extension of the KfW credit facility by additional EUR 4bn for further stabilization while the discussions with the German government and Fortum on the implementation of the stabilization package – including equity measures – are being progressed.

 

 

 




