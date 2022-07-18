Uniper has received Gazprom's force majeure letter on gas supplies

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Uniper, Germany's
top importer of Russian gas, on Monday said it had received a
letter from Gazprom in which the firm retroactively
claims force majeure for past and current shortfalls in gas
deliveries.
"Uniper considers this to be unjustified and has formally
rejected the force majeure claim," the company said in a
statement.
The letter, dated July 14 and seen by Reuters on Monday, may
shield Gazprom from compensation payments for disrupted
supplies, but risks escalating tensions between Russia and the
West over the invasion of Ukraine that Moscow calls a "special
military operation".
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jan Harvey)