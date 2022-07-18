Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Uniper SE
  News
  Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:05 2022-07-18 am EDT
9.470 EUR   +1.18%
09:41aUniper has received Gazprom's force majeure letter on gas supplies
RE
09:33aUniper SE - The Fuel Company customers are now able to make cashless payments at LIQVIS LNG filling stations in Germany
AQ
08:50aUniper seeks to extend $2 bln state credit line
RE
Summary 
Summary

Uniper has received Gazprom's force majeure letter on gas supplies

07/18/2022 | 09:41am EDT
FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Uniper, Germany's top importer of Russian gas, on Monday said it had received a letter from Gazprom in which the firm retroactively claims force majeure for past and current shortfalls in gas deliveries.

"Uniper considers this to be unjustified and has formally rejected the force majeure claim," the company said in a statement.

The letter, dated July 14 and seen by Reuters on Monday, may shield Gazprom from compensation payments for disrupted supplies, but risks escalating tensions between Russia and the West over the invasion of Ukraine that Moscow calls a "special military operation". (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.61% 390.3 End-of-day quote.-28.36%
UNIPER SE 1.01% 9.455 Delayed Quote.-77.61%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.44% 56.3 Delayed Quote.-24.94%
Financials
Sales 2022 132 B 133 B 133 B
Net income 2022 742 M 749 M 749 M
Net Debt 2022 861 M 869 M 869 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,61x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 3 425 M 3 456 M 3 456 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 11 319
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9,36 €
Average target price 24,82 €
Spread / Average Target 165%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-77.61%3 456
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.31%47 893
SEMPRA ENERGY14.33%47 535
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE3.53%38 545
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-8.33%37 035
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-9.26%30 230