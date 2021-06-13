Uniper : Germany prepares to set up hydrogen accord with Australia

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Germany on Sunday said it has
taken steps towards a bilateral alliance on hydrogen production
and trade with Australia to try and facilitate a renewable
energy-based hydrogen supply chain between the countries.
Economy minister Peter Altmaier and education and research
minister Anja Karliczek signed a letter of intent to set up a
"Germany Australia Hydrogen Accord" with their Australian
counterpart, Angus Taylor, the economy ministry said in a press
release.
It said the cooperation was about enabling "the import of
sustainably produced hydrogen in relevant volumes, which is an
important factor to reach our tighter climate targets."
Australia wants to develop a clean hydrogen and ammonia
production chain to cut carbon, depart from fossil fuels and
build up new export markets, Taylor said in an interview for
Reuters events in May.
The two countries can take advantage of Australia's
limitless solar resources and employing German electrolysis
technology, said Altmaier.
Karliczek said her ministry will fund a technology incubator
called HyGate with 50 million euros ($60.53 million) over three
years to test technologies from production through to storage
and transport.
Big energy firms including German utility RWE and
Uniper have started looking into possible new trade
routes for hydrogen, a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels from
Australia and other places.
Germany's 9 billion euro hydrogen strategy launched last
summer, which is embedded in wider European Union strategies, is
based on the assumption that some 80% of its hydrogen
requirements may have to be imported in the long
term.
Germany has put out feelers to Saudi Arabia, Canada, Chile
and Morocco for possible
supplies.
($1 = 0.8260 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)