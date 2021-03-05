Uniper : Präsentation Geschäftsentwicklung 2020

Empower Energy Evolution
FY 2020 Results and Outlook
Andreas Schierenbeck - CEO
Sascha Bibert - CFO
4 March 2021
Highlights
FY 2020 Results and Outlook
Appendix
Performance
-
Despite Covid-19, earnings at upper end of guidance range
-
Adjusted EBIT 2020 up 16% to €998m
-
Adjusted Net Income up 26% to €774m
-
Confirmation of €501m (€1.37 per share) dividend proposal for FY 2020
-
Solid outlook for FY 2021 assuming normal operating environment; promising start in first months
Portfolio & strategy
-
New strategy with focus on decarbonization announced in March 2020
-
Ambitious carbon reduction targets further specified during the year
-
Performance and transparency on ESG improved and further measures announced during 2020
-
Changes in the organization to effectively drive business development in the hydrogen and renewable energy sector
Commodity prices in a strong upswing
1. Gas forwards 2022. 2. EU Allowances (EUA): spot prices. 3. Electricity baseload forwards 2022. 4. Dark and spark spreads Germany with electricity base load and spark spread Germany with electricity peak load (efficiency coal plants 39%, gas plants 55%).
Source: Uniper Market Analysis; prices shown until 26th February 2021.
