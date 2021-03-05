Log in
Xetra  >  Uniper SE    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/05 11:30:00 am
29.74 EUR   -0.40%
11:25aUNIPER  : Präsentation Geschäftsentwicklung 2020
PU
06:45aUNIPER  : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:42aUNIPER  : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
Uniper : Präsentation Geschäftsentwicklung 2020

03/05/2021 | 11:25am EST
Empower Energy Evolution

FY 2020 Results and Outlook

Andreas Schierenbeck - CEO

Sascha Bibert - CFO

4 March 2021

Highlights

FY 2020 Results and Outlook

Appendix

Highlights

Performance

  • Despite Covid-19, earnings at upper end of guidance range

  • Adjusted EBIT 2020 up 16% to €998m

  • Adjusted Net Income up 26% to €774m

  • Confirmation of €501m (€1.37 per share) dividend proposal for FY 2020

  • Solid outlook for FY 2021 assuming normal operating environment; promising start in first months

Portfolio & strategy

  • New strategy with focus on decarbonization announced in March 2020

  • Ambitious carbon reduction targets further specified during the year

  • Performance and transparency on ESG improved and further measures announced during 2020

  • Changes in the organization to effectively drive business development in the hydrogen and renewable energy sector

  • Numerous initiatives with key players in the area of decarbonization

  • Joint value pools with Fortum identified

Commodity prices in a strong upswing

1. Gas forwards 2022. 2. EU Allowances (EUA): spot prices. 3. Electricity baseload forwards 2022. 4. Dark and spark spreads Germany with electricity base load and spark spread Germany with electricity peak load (efficiency coal plants 39%, gas plants 55%).

Source: Uniper Market Analysis; prices shown until 26th February 2021.

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 16:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 65 984 M 78 665 M 78 665 M
Net income 2021 665 M 793 M 793 M
Net Debt 2021 2 473 M 2 949 M 2 949 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 4,57%
Capitalization 10 928 M 13 161 M 13 028 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 11 644
Free-Float 21,1%
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 26,58 €
Last Close Price 29,86 €
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Schierenbeck Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chie Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPER SE5.74%13 161
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.14%41 167
SEMPRA ENERGY-8.19%35 400
ENGIE-8.11%33 489
E.ON SE-7.55%26 315
RWE AG-10.62%25 154
