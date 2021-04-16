Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Uniper SE    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/16 02:53:57 am
30.48 EUR   +0.36%
02:43aUniper seeks court ruling over Dutch coal exit
RE
02:35aUNIPER  : seeks judgement for the future of Maasvlakte
PU
04/15PIERIDAE ENERGY  : still plans FID on Nova Scotia LNG export plant by late June
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uniper : seeks judgement for the future of Maasvlakte

04/16/2021 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Uniper's highly efficient coal fired power station MPP3 at Maasvlakte close to Rotterdam was officially opened in 2016 and its techniques meet the world's highest standards. The Dutch Coal Prohibition Act puts an end to the use of coal for the production of electricity for Uniper's MPP3 by 1st of January 2030. This means a forced closure after only roughly fifteen years of operation without any compensation. A conversion of MPP3 is unrealistic. Uniper has consistently expressed its concerns to the ministry and members of Parliament and the Senate about the fact that the law is lacking sufficient compensation. In Uniper's view, this law is unbalanced as Uniper cannot execute its ownership rights, but is also not compensated. In the interest of its customers and employees Uniper is now seeking for a judgement from independent courts about the question whether the law is legitimate in view of this lacking compensation.

Regardless of that, Uniper endorses the Dutch climate goals and wants to contribute to reduction of CO2 emissions. This is also in line with Uniper's corporate strategy. Uniper is willing to continue to contribute, also in the Netherlands, to the energy transition. Especially Uniper's Maasvlakte location is uniquely situated to accelerate this transition. Therefore, Uniper is keen to continue with its constructive discussions with the government and other stakeholders about future steam supply and residuals solutions, the production of green hydrogen and further options for CO2 reduction. This would allow for a transition towards a sustainable energy eco system at Maasvlakte, facilitating Uniper's existing and potentially additional industrial customers. For a sustainable future, clarity and a stable political framework will be crucial as it will enable the next steps into the transition.

David Bryson, COO Uniper SE: 'Uniper is committed to turn our European Generation business carbon neutral by 2035. While moving away from coal we are developing a wide range of sustainable alternatives. In our view the Uniper location at Maasvlakte is the perfect place for large-scale production of green hydrogen which would contribute significantly to the overall Dutch hydrogen targets. We sincerely hope that we can develop an acceptable solution in order to accelerate our transition ambitions.'

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIPER SE
02:43aUniper seeks court ruling over Dutch coal exit
RE
02:35aUNIPER  : seeks judgement for the future of Maasvlakte
PU
04/15PIERIDAE ENERGY  : still plans FID on Nova Scotia LNG export plant by late June
RE
04/15UNIPER  : Debate.Energy and Tagesspiegel present Energy Report 2021 at second vi..
PU
04/15RWE plans to bring Australian 'green' hydrogen to Europe
RE
04/14UNIPER  : Plans to Make Wilhelmshaven a Hub for Climate friendly Hydrogen
PU
04/13UNIPER  : Corporate Communication and Governmental Relations under new managemen..
PU
04/06UNIPER  : S&P Affirms Uniper's BBB Ratings But Remains Wary of Management Turbul..
MT
04/01UNIPER  : Site in Wilhelmshaven Set to Cease Coal-Based Power Generation this Ye..
PU
03/31UNIPER  : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 64 617 M 77 314 M 77 314 M
Net income 2021 631 M 755 M 755 M
Net Debt 2021 2 166 M 2 592 M 2 592 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 4,46%
Capitalization 11 114 M 13 298 M 13 298 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 11 466
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 27,08 €
Last Close Price 30,37 €
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus-Dieter Maubach CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chie Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPER SE7.54%13 298
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-6.01%45 158
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.83%43 482
SEMPRA ENERGY6.30%40 999
ENGIE-2.19%35 459
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED7.03%31 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ