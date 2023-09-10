WILHELMSHAVEN (dpa-AFX) - Regarding the controversial discharge of wastewater containing chlorine into the Jade River at the LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven, the operator Uniper has submitted a minimization concept as requested. The approximately 100-page concept is now being reviewed by the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Protection and Nature Conservation (NLWKN), the Ministry of the Environment in Hanover announced in response to a query.

It was not clear how long the review is expected to take. Neither the gas importer Uniper nor the environment ministry provided any information on the content of the concept.

Environmental groups have criticized the fact that the operation of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal results in biocide-treated wastewater entering the sea. To prevent the ship's seawater systems from becoming overgrown with mussels or barnacles, chlorine will be used as a biocide for cleaning.

Environmentalists fear that the discharges will cause damage to the adjacent tidal flats. They are calling for the terminal ship "Hoegh Esperanza" to be converted to a cleaning process based on ultrasound, for example.

When asked, Uniper explained that a conversion would have to be well considered and technically safe. Because if there were problems with the cleaning process, the necessary process of evaporating LNG would have to be shut down in the worst case. Moreover, according to the authorities, water samples for environmental protection had recently mostly remained below the chlorine limit value.

In the water law permit for the terminal, the NLWKN had stipulated a so-called reduction requirement. This states that the use of chlorine "must be kept to a minimum". Accordingly, Uniper was obliged to submit a concept by the end of August on how the use of biocides can be reduced./len/DP/zb