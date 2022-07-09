Uniper's Finnish owner should contribute to its rescue, German economy minister says

BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - The majority shareholder of
Uniper, Finnish state energy company Fortum, should
contribute to the rescue of the struggling gas importer, German
economy minister Robert Habeck said, as Germany confronts the
scale of its energy dilemma.
Uniper this week asked for a German government bailout,
warning losses due to trickling supplies from Russia and soaring
gas prices could reach 10 billion euros ($10.2 billion) this
year as Moscow's economic war with Europe claimed its biggest
casualty yet.
"It belongs to someone, someone who is solvent and can
provide support," Habeck, who is also energy minister, told
Deutschlandfunk radio in an interview. "So it's right to
consider models where the owners also bear an obligation."
Uniper, Germany's biggest gas importer and storage operator,
said on Friday that Fortum had made a proposal to
Berlin that includes ringfencing the system-critical German
businesses under government ownership.
Germany, which prospered from years of dependable flows of
cheap Russian gas, is scrambling to contain the impact of flows
of Siberian gas slowing to a trickle.
While Russia blames technical problems for the stoppages,
Western governments say these are pretexts and that Moscow is
responding to crippling sanctions imposed on it over its
invasion of Ukraine.
German has allocated 15 billion euros of public money to buy
gas from elsewhere to ensure gas storage is full by the winter,
but, urging the public to save energy, Habeck warned that if gas
prices climbed further that sum might not be enough.
"Germans shower for an average of 10 minutes," he said. "And
I think even five minutes is too long."
Already, some housing associations have announced they are
lowering temperatures in buildings they run, and Habeck added
that laws requiring workplaces to be heated for much of the day
could easily be softened.
Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a video statement
on Saturday that "questions of energy security are preoccupying
us at the moment. It will continue to do so for the coming
weeks, months and years".
