Nov 26 (Reuters) - Uniper SE said on Sunday that a subsidiary's 550 million euros arbitration award to an undisclosed European energy company under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce would have a full impact on its annual result.

The payment relates to the pricing provisions of a long-term agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was concluded prior to the spin-off of Uniper in 2016 and which has since expired. (Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)