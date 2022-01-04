Uniper secures $11 bln credit lines to address energy market volatility

* Uniper secures 8 bln eur credit line from Fortum
* Additional facility of 2 bln eur from KfW
* Move is response to extreme market volatility
FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper
on Tuesday said it has secured credit facilities worth up to 10
billion euros ($11.3 billion) from parent Fortum and
state bank KfW in a precautionary move to address high
volatility in energy markets.
Uniper, in which Finland's Fortum owns more than 76%, said
as part of the measures it had also drawn 1.8 billion euros of
credit facilities from its core banks, which it said was the
full volume.
"The reason for these additional financial instruments is
the unprecedented price increases of - in some cases - several
hundred percent within a few months in a highly volatile market
environment," Uniper finance chief Tiina Tuomela said.
"To give our customers security, we deposit liquid funds in
forward transactions. The sharp rise in market prices has led to
a corresponding need for liquid funds. Recently, energy prices
have eased again, but we want to remain cautious."
Uniper said that while the credit facility provided by
Fortum had been partly used, the KfW loan had not, adding
overall these steps would give it financial flexibility in
"potentially extreme" market conditions.
Gas and power markets have seen prices skyrocketing over the
past months for several reasons, including higher overall demand
and speculation around supplies from Russia - Europe's biggest
supplier of natural gas.
Fortum, in a separate statement, said European gas prices
had risen up to 1,000% to unprecedented levels in December.
While the high volatility increases the need for security
payments, it also raises the value of Uniper's gas and power
assets, the company said, adding its earnings prospects were not
adversely impacted.
"Economically, Uniper is a very healthy company," Tuomela
said. "Nevertheless, we consider the agreements announced today
to be useful as precautionary measures to increase our liquidity
headroom."
($1 = 0.8859 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Chris Reese and Alex
Richardson)