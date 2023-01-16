Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:33:22 2023-01-16 am EST
2.852 EUR   +2.52%
03:10aUniper : sells 20% indirect participation in BBL pipeline
PU
01/13Uniper : Clarification on Ratcliffe on Soar power station closure date
PU
01/11Opposition to LNG terminal - ministry remains 'calm'
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uniper : sells 20% indirect participation in BBL pipeline

01/16/2023 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

About Uniper

Düsseldorf-based Uniper is an international energy company with activities in more than 40 countries. With around 7,000 employees, it makes an important contribution to security of supply in Europe. Uniper's core businesses are power generation in Europe, global energy trading, and a broad gas portfolio. Uniper procures gas - including liquefied natural gas (LNG) - and other energy sources on global markets. The company owns and operates gas storage facilities with a capacity of more than 7 billion cubic meters. Uniper plans for its 22.5 GW of installed power-generating capacity in Europe to be carbon-neutral by 2035. The company already ranks among Europe's largest operators of hydroelectric plants and intends to further expand solar and wind energy, which are essential for a more sustainable and autonomous future.

Uniper is a reliable partner for communities, municipal utilities, and industrial enterprises for planning and implementing innovative, lower-carbon solutions on their decarbonization journey. Uniper is a hydrogen pioneer, is active worldwide along the entire hydrogen value chain, and is conducting projects to make hydrogen a mainstay of the energy supply.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 08:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNIPER SE
03:10aUniper : sells 20% indirect participation in BBL pipeline
PU
01/13Uniper : Clarification on Ratcliffe on Soar power station closure date
PU
01/11Opposition to LNG terminal - ministry remains 'calm'
DP
01/11German green group files complaint seeking shorter LNG terminal licence
RE
01/11MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 11
MS
01/11German green group files complaint against new floating LNG terminal
RE
01/11Environmental aid organization lodges objection to LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven
DP
01/10German gas storage operators optimistic for next winter
RE
01/10Uniper's CEO, COO Step Down After Takeover by German Government
MT
01/10Germany: Gas storage facilities could be two-thirds full by the end of winter
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 189 B 189 B
Net income 2022 -6 670 M -7 216 M -7 216 M
Net Debt 2022 5 367 M 5 806 M 5 806 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 173 M 25 071 M 25 071 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 209
Free-Float 0,97%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,78 €
Average target price 2,83 €
Spread / Average Target 1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Blades Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE7.50%25 071
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY3.21%108 351
SEMPRA ENERGY4.07%50 554
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 501
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.57%46 348
ENGIE-0.48%34 919