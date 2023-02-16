Uniper sells UAE marine fuels oil refinery to consortium including Montfort

The sale of Uniper Energy DMCC, Uniper's local crude oil processing and marine fuel trading business, is one of several remedies Uniper must fulfill in exchange for a EU approval of a government bailout that could potentially cost more than 50 billion euros ($54 billion).

Sources told Reuters last month that Montfort had emerged as the top bidder for Uniper Energy DMCC, which produces and supplies low sulphur fuel oils to the Fujairah market, the world's third-largest bunker fuel market.

