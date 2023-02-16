Advanced search
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:43:28 2023-02-16 am EST
2.923 EUR   +0.79%
Uniper sells UAE marine fuels oil refinery to consortium including Montfort

02/16/2023 | 03:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO of German utility Uniper, addresses the media in Duesseldorf

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility Uniper has agreed to sell its oil refinery in the United Arab Emirates to a consortium of Montfort and the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum for an undisclosed sum, it said on Thursday.

The sale of Uniper Energy DMCC, Uniper's local crude oil processing and marine fuel trading business, is one of several remedies Uniper must fulfill in exchange for a EU approval of a government bailout that could potentially cost more than 50 billion euros ($54 billion).

Sources told Reuters last month that Montfort had emerged as the top bidder for Uniper Energy DMCC, which produces and supplies low sulphur fuel oils to the Fujairah market, the world's third-largest bunker fuel market.

($1 = 0.9339 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.69% 85.86 Delayed Quote.0.01%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.24% 3.9354 Delayed Quote.0.30%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.52% 433.6292 Real-time Quote.-0.47%
UNIPER SE 1.38% 2.938 Delayed Quote.12.06%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.67261 Delayed Quote.0.02%
WTI 1.08% 79.396 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
Financials
Sales 2022 176 B 188 B 188 B
Net income 2022 -6 924 M -7 388 M -7 388 M
Net Debt 2022 5 277 M 5 632 M 5 632 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,26x
Yield 2022 6,78%
Capitalization 24 156 M 25 777 M 25 777 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 209
Free-Float 0,97%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,90 €
Average target price 2,33 €
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Blades Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE12.06%25 777
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.71%97 945
SEMPRA ENERGY1.49%49 787
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.29%47 220
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.03%46 707
ENGIE-0.75%34 349