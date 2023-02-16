Advanced search
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:43:28 2023-02-16 am EST
2.923 EUR   +0.79%
03:38aUniper to Divest UAE-based Marine Fuel Trading Business
DJ
03:25aUniper sells UAE marine fuels oil refinery to consortium including Montfort
RE
03:19aUniper : signed agreement to divest its UAE-based marine fuel trading business
PU
Uniper : signed agreement to divest its UAE-based marine fuel trading business

02/16/2023 | 03:19am EST
Uniper has reached an agreement to sell 100% of the shares in its United Arab Emirates-based crude oil processing and marine fuel trading business (Uniper Energy DMCC) to a consortium of Montfort Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum. The parties agreed to not disclose the agreed purchase price and the acquisition is expected to be completed in the coming months, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent.

Uniper Energy DMCC is producing and supplying IMO 2020 compliant low sulphur fuel oils to the Fujairah market - the third largest bunker fuel market in the world. The business comprises the operation of a crude processing facility in the Port of Fujairah, selling over 30 million barrels of low sulphur fuel oil to the shipping industry each year, and a trading office based in Dubai, including a team of around 25 people.

Divestment of this non-strategic participation is part of the remedies Uniper must fulfill under EU state aid law. On December 20th 2022, the EU Commission approved the stabilization package for Uniper under state aid law. As part of the approval, the EU Commission set out a number of structural remedies that Uniper must fulfil. On January 16, Uniper has announced the divestment from its 20% stage in the BBL gas pipeline as a first remedy measure under EU state aid law.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 176 B 188 B 188 B
Net income 2022 -6 924 M -7 388 M -7 388 M
Net Debt 2022 5 277 M 5 632 M 5 632 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,26x
Yield 2022 6,78%
Capitalization 24 156 M 25 777 M 25 777 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 209
Free-Float 0,97%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,90 €
Average target price 2,33 €
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Blades Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE12.06%25 777
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.71%97 945
SEMPRA ENERGY1.49%49 787
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.29%47 220
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.03%46 707
ENGIE-0.75%34 349