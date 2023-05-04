Advanced search
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:20:54 2023-05-04 am EDT
3.861 EUR   +0.57%
Uniper swings to quarterly profit, maintains 2023 guidance

05/04/2023 | 02:07am EDT
Uniper CEO Maubach addresses the media in Duesseldorf

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility Uniper on Thursday swung to a first-quarter profit of 6.7 billion euros ($7.43 billion) from a loss of 3.1 billion a year earlier.

The company maintained its expectations for positive group adjusted net income and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in 2023.

Uniper is turning the corner thanks to markedly lower gas prices after being bailed out by the German state last year from record losses it incurred making expensive gas purchases to replace curtailed Russian exports.

The company's main supplier Gazprom had suspended gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline, which was later damaged.

"The provisions created at the end of 2022 for anticipated losses in the gas portfolio of about 5.9 billion euros have declined significantly," said Chief Financial Officer Jutta Doenges, adding that Uniper will not need any new equity from the government.

In preliminary earnings, the power and gas company last week reported a first-quarter adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of 749 million euros, compared with a loss of 917 million euros a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 451 million euros compared to a loss of 674 million a year earlier.

However, Doenges said the level of international gas prices would rule earnings in future quarters.

"We can't allow this success to make us forget that there are still risks in connection with gas replacement procurement," she said.

Uniper operates Germany's first terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the port of Wihelmshaven, which can meet 6% of German gas demand.

($1 = 0.9022 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.18% 101.7417 Real-time Quote.-50.53%
UNIPER SE 0.55% 3.839 Delayed Quote.48.34%
