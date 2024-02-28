Uniper: targets significantly lower adjusted net income for 2024

Uniper reported adjusted EBIT of €6,367 million for fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBIT for 2022 was -10,877 million euros.



Adjusted net income for 2023 was 4,432 million euros. This is significantly higher than the previous year's figure of -7,401 million euros.



IFRS net income of 6,336 million euros is significantly higher than the previous year's net loss of 19,144 billion euros.



Uniper recorded a provision of around 2.2 billion euros in its 2023 consolidated financial statements for an advance payment obligation to the Federal Republic of Germany in connection with the aid granted in 2022.



' Uniper expects its adjusted EBITDA in 2024 to be significantly below the 2023 level, in the range of €1.5 to €2 billion. Adjusted net income is also expected to be significantly below the 2023 level and in a range between 0.7 and 1.1 billion euros ' says the group.



Michael Lewis, CEO of Uniper said: ' We will invest around 8 billion euros in Uniper's green transformation. Alongside decarbonization and the development of renewable energies, flexible electricity generation will play an important role in the energy transition '.



