Uniper to be Removed From SDAX Index Due to German Goverment Takeover

By Giulia Petroni

Deutsche Boerse AG said late Wednesday that Uniper SE will be removed from the SDAX index as its free float has dropped below 10% following the German government's takeover.

The company no longer meets the basic free float criteria required to remain in the index, it said. Uniper will be replaced in the index by SFC Energy AG effective on Dec. 27.

The unscheduled component change was announced by Qontigo's global index provider Stoxx Ltd.

