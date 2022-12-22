Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:10 2022-12-22 am EST
3.153 EUR   +2.17%
01:32aUniper to be Removed From SDAX Index Due to German Goverment Takeover
DJ
12/21Deutsche Börse To Replace Uniper With SFC Energy On SDAX Index
MT
12/21Uniper Board Authorizes EUR6 Billion Capital Increase
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Uniper to be Removed From SDAX Index Due to German Goverment Takeover

12/22/2022 | 01:32am EST
By Giulia Petroni


Deutsche Boerse AG said late Wednesday that Uniper SE will be removed from the SDAX index as its free float has dropped below 10% following the German government's takeover.

The company no longer meets the basic free float criteria required to remain in the index, it said. Uniper will be replaced in the index by SFC Energy AG effective on Dec. 27.

The unscheduled component change was announced by Qontigo's global index provider Stoxx Ltd.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 0132ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 1.82% 165.05 Delayed Quote.12.20%
SDAX 2.03% 12003.09 Delayed Quote.-26.88%
SFC ENERGY AG 2.18% 23.45 Delayed Quote.-15.84%
UNIPER SE 3.56% 3.086 Delayed Quote.-92.62%
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 185 B 185 B
Net income 2022 -6 837 M -7 254 M -7 254 M
Net Debt 2022 2 747 M 2 915 M 2 915 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 129 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 11 209
Free-Float 22,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,09 €
Average target price 5,94 €
Spread / Average Target 92,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-92.62%1 198
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY161.36%107 757
SEMPRA ENERGY18.33%49 203
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.55%47 640
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.60%44 128
ENGIE5.39%34 737