Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers across three divisions - Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,600, the Group is active in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the Benelux, the Nordics and the United States. The Company's vision is to improve patient access to pharmaco-medical products and treatments by enhancing connectivity between manufacturers and healthcare stakeholders. Uniphar plc represents a strong combination of scale, growth and profitability.

Sector Pharmaceuticals