Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
News 
All News

Accenture and ION among quartet vying for Italy's Cedacri -sources

11/25/2020 | 01:10pm EST
MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - IT consultancy Accenture and international fintech company ION Group are among a group of four bidders that have submitted indicative bids for Italian banking software and back-office group Cedacri, two sources told Reuters.

Italian IT services provider Engineering, backed by Bain Capital, is also vying for control of Cedacri along with a consortium of private equity fund Apax and Italy's digital services group Reply, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is private.

Cedacri and the bidders declined to comment.

Cedacri, which is advised by Deutsche Bank, aims to identify its preferred bidder by the end of the year, the sources said, adding that the deal is worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion).

Cedacri is backed by Italian state-backed fund FSI, with a 27% stake, and by another 14 financial institutions including Banca Mediolanum, Gruppo Banco Desio and Unipol .

The sale is still in the preliminary stages but discussions are expected to gain momentum in the coming weeks, the sources said.

Italian daily Il Sole reported earlier on Wednesday that Cedacri had initially explored an initial public offering (IPO) but its focus had gradually shifted to selling a majority stake.

The company, based in the northern Italian town of Parma, reported revenues of 383 million euros in 2019, with adjusted core profit of 81.2 million euros, up 50% compared to 2018.

($1 = 0.8400 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Pamela Barbaglia, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE PLC -0.13% 249.71 Delayed Quote.18.73%
APAX HOLDINGS -1.33% 22300 End-of-day quote.10.40%
BANCA MEDIOLANUM S.P.A. 2.62% 7.82 Delayed Quote.-13.95%
BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A. 0.81% 2.48 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.25% 9.503 Delayed Quote.39.12%
REPLY S.P.A. 0.55% 91.5 Delayed Quote.31.03%
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A. 1.21% 4.182 Delayed Quote.-19.17%
Financials
Sales 2020 13 176 M 15 704 M 15 704 M
Net income 2020 700 M 834 M 834 M
Net Debt 2020 6 415 M 7 646 M 7 646 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,04x
Yield 2020 8,11%
Capitalization 2 960 M 3 517 M 3 528 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,7%
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,09 €
Last Close Price 4,13 €
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Cimbri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierluigi Stefanini Chairman
Maurizio Castellina GM-Administration, Management Control & Operations
Pier Luigi Morara Independent Non-Executive Director
Ernesto dalle Rive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.-19.17%3 517
ALLIANZ SE-8.69%97 553
CHUBB LIMITED-0.58%69 841
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-4.86%61 712
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES1.68%58 378
BAJAJ FINSERV-5.68%19 044
