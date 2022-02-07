Corporate›Institutional Cyber Risk: around 10 million italians have experienced cybercrime

Marking the 19th edition of the Safer Internet Day - the global day dedicated to Internet safety, established and promoted by the European Commission - research by Changes Unipol, processed by Ipsos, shows that about 10 million Italians have experienced cybercrime, either personally or by a family member. Millions of crimes, from identity theft to credit card cloning, privacy breaches and cyberbullying.

The investigation by Changes Unipolanalysed perception, risks, personal experiences and measures adopted by Italians relating to the issue of Cyber Risk. It was carried out through a representative national sample of the population aged between 16-74 years of age (representing over 44 million individuals), resident in the main metropolitan areas (representing over 13 million individuals) in accordance with gender, age, geographic zone, size of the centre, education status, standard of living, job and household. 1,720 interviews were carried out using the CAWI method1.

Cybercrime mainly affects Generation Z (32% of people between 16 and 26 years of age) and is evenly spread throughout the whole of Italy

The research showed how cybercrime decreases with an increase in age: it peaked among Generation Z (32% of people between 16 and 26 years of age) followed by Millennials (31% of people between 27 and 40 years of age) and Generation X (22% of people between 41 and 56 years of age). Baby Boomers brings up the rear (11% of people between 57 and 64 years of age).

1 CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interviewing) is a data collection method based on filling out a questionnaire on the Internet.