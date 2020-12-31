Log in
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
Unipol Gruppo S p A : 12.31.20 Corporate Presentation – December 2020

12/31/2020 | 10:55am EST
Unipol - UnipolSai Corporate presentation

2

1

2

About us

2019-2021

Strategic Plan

3

4

9M20

Appendix

Consolidated Results

3

1

About us

Unipol Group in a Nutshell

4

# 1

# 1

NON-LIFE

SALES NETWORK

IN ITALY

IN ITALY

premium income 8.2 € billiona

2,400 agencies

market share 21% b

# 1

# 1

TELEMATICS

REPUTATION

IN EUROPE

AMONG FIG IN ITALY c

  • among the leaders in the world
    • market share 50% in Italy
  1. Including premiums collected in Serbia by the subsidiary DDOR
  2. Source: processing of ANIA figures, Premi del lavoro diretto italiano 2019 - Edizione 2020
  3. 1st in Reputation in the financial sector in Italy. Source: 2020 Italy RepTrak® classification issued by The RepTrak Company on 25 June 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 15:54:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 12 480 M 15 304 M 15 304 M
Net income 2020 683 M 838 M 838 M
Net Debt 2020 6 415 M 7 867 M 7 867 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,94x
Yield 2020 8,57%
Capitalization 2 801 M 3 442 M 3 435 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,1%
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,14 €
Last Close Price 3,91 €
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Cimbri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierluigi Stefanini Chairman
Maurizio Castellina GM-Administration, Management Control & Operations
Pier Luigi Morara Independent Non-Executive Director
Ernesto dalle Rive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.-23.51%3 442
ALLIANZ SE-8.10%101 533
CHUBB LIMITED-2.40%68 569
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-5.94%62 943
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES3.04%58 332
BAJAJ FINSERV-4.60%19 495
