Unipol Gruppo S p A : 2021 Ethics Report - Unipol Group

2021 Ethics Report and Statement to the Board of Directors regarding, inter alia, the general consistency between the principles declared in the Code and the company management

1. Foreword

During 2021, the Ethics Committee met on 9 February, 3 August and 15 December.

At the meeting on 9 February, the 2020 Ethics Report and relative Statement to the Board of Directors were approved.

At the meetings on 3 August and 15 December, the activity of the Committee in the first-half of 2021 and at 30 November was explained.

During all the meetings the trends were analysed in terms of the overall use of EticaMente!, the online training course on the Code of Ethics for Employees, Agents and Agency Staff of the Unipol Group, made available in July 2020.

A series of awareness-raising actions on the use of the course were assessed, defined and commenced, also with the support of the Heads of the organisational units.

2. Reports and requests received

The Code of Ethics envisages that reports may be sent by anyone in writing to the Ethics Officer via ordinary post or by sending an e-mail to the address responsabile.etico@unipol.it; such reports may concern criticisms, suggestions and alleged breaches of the Code of Ethics.

In 2021, at 31 December, 145 requests and reports were received at the email address of the Ethics Officer, as opposed to 264 in 2020 and 143 in 2019.

3