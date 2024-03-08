THE RELEASE, PUBBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS NOTICE IS NOT PERMITTED IN ANY COUNTRY WHERE SUCH NOTICE WOULD VIOLATE THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE REGULATION

VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR ALL THE ORDINARY SHARES OF UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A. LAUNCHED BY UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

PRESS RELEASE

Announcement of suspension of the review period pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 1, of the Regulation adopted by CONSOB with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented ("Issuers' Regulation")

Bologna, 8 March 2024 - With reference to the offer document (the "Offer Document") filed on 29 February 2024 with CONSOB and related to the voluntary public tender offer (the "Offer") launched by Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (the "Offeror"), under Article 102, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (the "CFA"), on all the ordinary shares (the "Shares") of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. ("UnipolSai" or the "Issuer"), other than those already held, directly and indirectly, by the Offeror and the treasury Shares held, directly and indirectly, by UnipolSai, the Offeror informs that today CONSOB required, under Article 102, paragraph 4 of the CFA, additional information, setting forth the suspension of the term of the review period for the approval of the Offer Document until the provision of the requested additional information and, in any case, for a period not exceeding 15 days starting from 8 March 2024.

The reopening of the review period will be promptly disclosed to the market pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 1, of the Issuers' Regulation.

The Offer is launched in Italy, since the Shares are listed on Euronext Milan, organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and it is addressed, without discrimination and on equal terms, to all shareholders of the Issuer.

As of the date of this press release, the Offer is not promoted or disclosed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any other Country in which the Offer is not permitted in the absence of authorisation by the competent local authorities or is in breach of rules or regulations (the "Other Countries"), nor by using any means of communication or international commerce (including, without limitation, the postal network, fax, telex, e-mail, telephone and internet) of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or of the Other Countries or any facility of any kind of the financial intermediaries of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries, or in any other manner.