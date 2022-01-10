Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›FinancialCalendar of corporate events for 2022
01/10/2022 | 12:08pm EST
CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS FOR 2022
Bologna, 10 January 2022
Pursuant to Article 2.6.2, Paragraph 1, Letter b) of the Rules of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the calendar of corporate events scheduled for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 is hereby announced.
Board of Directors' Meetings
Thursday
10 February 2022
Thursday
17 March 2022
Thursday
12 May 2022
Thursday
4 August 2022
Thursday
10 November 2022
Preliminary consolidated results for 2021
Annual financial report: approval of the draft financial statements, the management report and the integrated consolidated financial statements for 2021
Additional interim financial information at 31 March 2022
Interim financial report: approval of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the interim management report at 30 June 2022
Additional interim financial information at 30 September 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Thursday
Approval of the financial statements for 2021
28 April 2022
(single call)
Disclosure of the periodic financial results shall include presentations to the financial community and/or conference calls in accordance with the times and manners that shall be announced on the website www.unipol.it(under the section Investors).
Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.
Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in non-Life and €4.3bn in life (2020 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.
Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 17:07:09 UTC.