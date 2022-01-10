Log in
    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›FinancialCalendar of corporate events for 2022

01/10/2022 | 12:08pm EST
CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS FOR 2022

Bologna, 10 January 2022

Pursuant to Article 2.6.2, Paragraph 1, Letter b) of the Rules of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the calendar of corporate events scheduled for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 is hereby announced.

Board of Directors' Meetings

Thursday

10 February 2022

Thursday

17 March 2022

Thursday

12 May 2022

Thursday

4 August 2022

Thursday

10 November 2022

Preliminary consolidated results for 2021

Annual financial report: approval of the draft financial statements, the management report and the integrated consolidated financial statements for 2021

Additional interim financial information at 31 March 2022

Interim financial report: approval of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the interim management report at 30 June 2022

Additional interim financial information at 30 September 2022

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Thursday

Approval of the financial statements for 2021

28 April 2022

(single call)

Disclosure of the periodic financial results shall include presentations to the financial community and/or conference calls in accordance with the times and manners that shall be announced on the website www.unipol.it(under the section Investors).

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in non-Life and €4.3bn in life (2020 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

investor.relations@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

www.unipol.it

Unipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PR

http://changes.unipol.it

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 17:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
