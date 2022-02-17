Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›FinancialLaunch of the treasury share purchase programmes to serve the compensation plans based on financial instruments approved by Unipol Gruppo and UnipolSai

LAUNCH OF THE TREASURY SHARE PURCHASE PROGRAMMES TO SERVE THE COMPENSATION PLANS BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS APPROVED BY UNIPOL GRUPPO AND UNIPOLSAI

Bologna, 17 February 2022

In accordance with article 144-bis of CONSOB Issuers' Regulation, article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, starting from today's date, the Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. ("Unipol") treasury share (the "Shares") purchase programmes (individually the "Programme" and together the "Programmes") will commence, by Unipol itself and its subsidiary UnipolSai S.p.A. ("UnipolSai").

The purchases will involve a maximum number of 1,700,000 Shares (amounting to approximately 0.237% of the share capital of Unipol), as set out in more detail below, to serve the compensation plans based on performance share type financial instruments, approved by the respective shareholders' meetings for the years 2019-2021 and that provide for the assignment of Shares to Unipol and UnipolSai managers next May and in January 2023.

Unipol

The purpose of the Unipol Programme - based on the authorisation to purchase treasury Shares issued in accordance with articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code and other applicable laws and regulations by the shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2021 for a maximum period of 18 months and an expenditure limit of €300m - is to purchase a maximum number of 700,000 Shares.

UnipolSai

The UnipolSai Programme - based on the authorisation to purchase Shares of the parent company issued in accordance with article 2359-bis of the Italian Civil Code and other applicable provisions of the law and regulations by the shareholders' meeting of 28 April 2021 for a maximum period of 18 months and a maximum expenditure of €100m - is to purchase a maximum number of 1,000,000 Shares.

***

All the purchases will be made through one or more transactions on the regulated market in accordance with the procedures established for those types of transactions in the market organisation and management regulations, for a maximum unit price calculated by reference to the official closing share price of the stock in the trading session prior to each individual transaction, with a mark-up of no higher than 15%.

The Share purchase transactions serving the Programmes will also be carried out in accordance with the provisions of articles 132 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, 144-bis, first paragraph, letter b) and paragraph 1-bis of the CONSOB Issuers' Regulation, and in accordance with the terms set out under articles 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.