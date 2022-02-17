Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›FinancialLaunch of the treasury share purchase programmes to serve the compensation plans based on financial instruments approved by Unipol Gruppo and UnipolSai

Log in
Launch of the treasury share purchase programmes to serve the compensation plans based on financial instruments approved by Unipol Gruppo and UnipolSai

02/17/2022 | 02:04am EST
LAUNCH OF THE TREASURY SHARE PURCHASE PROGRAMMES TO SERVE THE COMPENSATION PLANS BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS APPROVED BY UNIPOL GRUPPO AND UNIPOLSAI

Bologna, 17 February 2022

In accordance with article 144-bis of CONSOB Issuers' Regulation, article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, starting from today's date, the Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. ("Unipol") treasury share (the "Shares") purchase programmes (individually the "Programme" and together the "Programmes") will commence, by Unipol itself and its subsidiary UnipolSai S.p.A. ("UnipolSai").

The purchases will involve a maximum number of 1,700,000 Shares (amounting to approximately 0.237% of the share capital of Unipol), as set out in more detail below, to serve the compensation plans based on performance share type financial instruments, approved by the respective shareholders' meetings for the years 2019-2021 and that provide for the assignment of Shares to Unipol and UnipolSai managers next May and in January 2023.

Unipol

The purpose of the Unipol Programme - based on the authorisation to purchase treasury Shares issued in accordance with articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code and other applicable laws and regulations by the shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2021 for a maximum period of 18 months and an expenditure limit of €300m - is to purchase a maximum number of 700,000 Shares.

UnipolSai

The UnipolSai Programme - based on the authorisation to purchase Shares of the parent company issued in accordance with article 2359-bis of the Italian Civil Code and other applicable provisions of the law and regulations by the shareholders' meeting of 28 April 2021 for a maximum period of 18 months and a maximum expenditure of €100m - is to purchase a maximum number of 1,000,000 Shares.

***

All the purchases will be made through one or more transactions on the regulated market in accordance with the procedures established for those types of transactions in the market organisation and management regulations, for a maximum unit price calculated by reference to the official closing share price of the stock in the trading session prior to each individual transaction, with a mark-up of no higher than 15%.

The Share purchase transactions serving the Programmes will also be carried out in accordance with the provisions of articles 132 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, 144-bis, first paragraph, letter b) and paragraph 1-bis of the CONSOB Issuers' Regulation, and in accordance with the terms set out under articles 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

As of today's date, Unipol holds a total of 279,298 ordinary treasury shares (equal to approximately 0.039% of the share capital), of which 196,248 indirectly through the subsidiaries: UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (68,783), Compagnia Assicuratrice Linear S.p.A. (14,743), Arca Vita S.p.A. (5,703), Leithà S.r.l. (10,728), SIAT S.p.A. (33,535), Unisalute S.p.A. (26,751), UnipolRental S.p.A. (31,966) and UnipolAssistance S.c.r.l. (4,039).

Unipol Gruppo

Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of €13.3bn, of which €7.9bn in non-life and €5.4bn in life (2021 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and it also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical- healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

investor.relations@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

www.unipol.it

Seguici su

Unipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PR

http://changes.unipol.it

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:03:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
