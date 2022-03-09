Log in
    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
News 
Summary

Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›GovernancePublication of the guidance to Shareholders on the quantitative and qualitative composition of the Board of Directors

03/09/2022 | 12:52pm EST
PUBLICATION OF THE GUIDANCE TO SHAREHOLDERS ON THE QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bologna, 9 March 2022

The "Guidance to shareholders on the quantitative and qualitative composition of the board of directors for the 2022-2024three-year period" - approved on 10 February last by the governing body of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. in view of the upcoming shareholders' meeting scheduled for 28 April next to consider, inter alia, the renewal of said body - is available to the public on the Company's website www.unipol.it(Section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2022/ordinary meeting of 28 April 2022). The notice calling the shareholders' meeting and directors' report on the matters at issue shall be made available in accordance with the terms of the law.

Unipol Gruppo

Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of €13.3bn, of which €7.9bn in non-life and €5.4bn in life (2021 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and it also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical- healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

investor.relations@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

www.unipol.it

Unipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PR

http://changes.unipol.it

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 17:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 150 M 14 320 M 14 320 M
Net income 2021 718 M 782 M 782 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,02x
Yield 2021 10,8%
Capitalization 2 818 M 3 069 M 3 069 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
