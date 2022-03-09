Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›GovernancePublication of the guidance to Shareholders on the quantitative and qualitative composition of the Board of Directors

PUBLICATION OF THE GUIDANCE TO SHAREHOLDERS ON THE QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bologna, 9 March 2022
The "Guidance to shareholders on the quantitative and qualitative composition of the board of directors for the 2022-2024three-year period" - approved on 10 February last by the governing body of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. in view of the upcoming shareholders' meeting scheduled for 28 April next to consider, inter alia, the renewal of said body - is available to the public on the Company's website www.unipol.it(Section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2022/ordinary meeting of 28 April 2022). The notice calling the shareholders' meeting and directors' report on the matters at issue shall be made available in accordance with the terms of the law.
Unipol Gruppo
Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of €13.3bn, of which €7.9bn in non-life and €5.4bn in life (2021 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and it also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical- healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer
Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 17:51:04 UTC.