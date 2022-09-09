Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›InstitutionalUnipol Gruppo and Shell Italia for mobility and the energy transition
09/09/2022 | 07:30am EDT
UNIPOL GRUPPO AND SHELL ITALIA FOR MOBILITY AND THE ENERGY
TRANSITION
Milan, 9 September 2022
Unipol Gruppo and Shell Italia have signed a partnership agreement to launch a strategic partnership in the mobility sector in Italy. The partnership will facilitate the development of a complete, innovative range of products and services for car drivers to help contribute to the ecological transition in the country. It is based on five main areas: electronic toll collection, fuel
cards, electric mobility, telematics and company car fleet management.
With respect to electronic toll collection, where UnipolMove, devised by UnipolTech, made its successful debut with 300,000 devices distributed in the first 5 months, the partnership with Shell will play an important part in speeding up UnipolMove's expansion in Italy, both through the Shell sales force and through the physical presence at Shell service stations.
Shell recently launched the Shell Card EV in Italy, a Shell Fleet Solutions fuel card which acts as a single device allowing customers to fill up on standard fuel at approximately 7,000 participating service stations in Italy and over 30,000 in Europe, and to charge electric cars at 28,000 public charging stations all over Italy (over 95% of the total) and another 370,000 all over Europe. The aim is to achieve steady growth in thefuel cardmarket segment along with Unipol, promoting the Shell card with fleets that want the option of being able to reduce emissions and enjoy an integrated mobility range of products and services. The new range of products and services will be proposed to UnipolRental, UnipolMove and UnipolSai agency customers, in addition to the growing market of flexible benefits through the Tantosvago platform that was recently acquired by the Group and enabled entry into the corporate welfare market.
Both Groups have made sustainability a strategic priority: therefore, the promotion of electric mobility is an important part of the agreement. Right from the start, this will be achieved with promotion of the Shell Card EV and will then be developed through installation of public and private charging stations in order to encourage the spread of electric mobility. The partnership will allow both further expansion of the Shell Recharge destination point network with businesses affiliated with the Unipol Group like the UNA hotel chain, and will also give access to charging stations to private and corporate customers of the Unipol Group.
Telematics and company fleet management are the other two areas where the Unipol Group and Shell will join forces to develop a joint range of products and services starting from knowledge of their customer needs using the data available from over four million Unipol black boxes and the broad range of Shell company fleet customers. This cooperation will mean that customised services
and products can be devised to promptly and innovatively respond to customer needs, and more especially to once again encourage effectiveness, with direct benefits to the environment.
Giocamo Lovati, Chief Beyond Insurance Officer of UnipolSai said"in recent years, thanks to the mobility development plan, we have created an ecosystem of distinctive assets that have allowed us to develop a network of integrated mobility services designed to meet the needs of our customers and that can combine innovation and flexibility. Shell, with whom we share network and service synergies and the vision to support the ecologic transition of the country, is the ideal partner to further strengthen our position as anall-roundpartner for the entire lifecycle of mobility, in line with the targets of the Opening New Ways Strategic Plan".
Giorgio Delpiano, SVP of Shell eMobility and Fleet Solutions said"Shell is in the middle of a journey aimed at developing more sustainable mobility focusing on both private parties and small and large enterprises. Having returned to Italy at the beginning of the year with our stations and fuel cards, we are now writing another important chapter to our story in Italy with a partner like Unipol who shares our ambition to create new solutions for car drivers and facilitate the energy transition."
The cooperation reinforces the "Urban Mobility Council" think tank strategy promoted by Unipol with the scientific support of the Polytechnic of Milan with the objective of building a permanent platform for exchanges between institutional stakeholders, the world of academia, companies and the media in the new mobility frontiers. Data is the common thread linking the think tank activities as they are essential to analyse current and future trends, build strategies that can connect mobility to reality, with mobility undergoing a profound transition that will have significant technological, economic, industrial and cultural effects.
The Mobility Ecosystem of the Gruppo Unipol
Unipol is a leader in the car business in Italy, with about 10 million car policies, and in the Mobility ecosystem, with a range of products and services that can already guarantee the cover of customer needs along the entire life cycle of a vehicle through the services provided by UnipolService with its 4,000 body repair shops, UnipolGlass with its 200 window centres, UnipolAssistance with its 300 operators providing 24/7 assistance and UnipolTech, a leader in the field of telematics with over 4 million black boxes installed. The Group also reinforced its position with its entry into thelong-termrental market through acquisition of UnipolRental which manages over 65 thousand vehicles, an online platform Tenutabene.it for used car deals to help the circular economy and entry into the electronic toll collection market with UnipolMove with a device that can make motorway toll payments along with a range of othermobility-linkedservices: fines, car tax, parking, limited traffic zones and filling up.
Shell Mobility
With over 46,000 sales outlets in 80 countries and over 32 million customers served every day, Shell is a global leader in retail mobility. Shell has set itself the goal of speeding up the transition to electric mobility and aims to operate at least 500,000 charging stations all over the world by 2025.
With over 100 years of history in Italy, Shell is the leading foreign investor in the energy sector in the country. Shell has also returned to operate in the mobility sector in Italy since February 2022 and has begun to open over 500 service stations on its road network through a partnership with PAD Multienergy; it is also expanding in the fleet market through the Shell Card: the leading fuel card in Europe.
Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.
Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of €13.3bn, of which €7.9bn in non-life and €5.4bn in life (2021 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and it also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.
Shell in Italy
Shell has been in Italy for over 100 years, and is now an integrated energy company that supports the energy transition of the country.
In addition to oil exploration and production - Shell operates in Basilicata in the biggest onshore oilfields in Europe - Shell operates on the Italian market with: Shell Energy, advanced solutions to manage energy commodities like natural gas and electricity and to support the decarbonisation process to benefit the various industrial sectors; Shell Lubricants, supporting B2B and B2C customers with high-performing, innovative, sustainable products: there are over 35 product brands available on the Italian market for the automobile, industrial, marine and aviation sectors, many of which are produced in Italy at the Cisliano factory (MI), one of the biggest in Europe; a business unit dedicated to renewables and energy solutions: Shell is now one of the main developers in the country with 2 GW of energy from photovoltaics in the pipeline, CPPA (Corporate Power Purchase Agreements) and solutions for the production and storage of energy from renewable sources with sonnen Italia.
The presence and support of the mobility sector is increasingly relevant. Since it returned to the retail sector at the beginning of 2022, Shell offers low-emission services and products to support the radical transformation of transport in the world: thanks to Shell Recharge Solutions, with intelligent charging solutions during journeys, in the office and at home, and Shell Fleet Solutions with a fuel card that business customers can use to fill up with traditional fuels or charge electric vehicles in a vast network of filling stations.
